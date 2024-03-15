How to earn the EA FC 24 Kolo Muani Ultimate Birthday card for free

The latest season of Ultimate Team is now live, with the EA FC 24 Kolo Muani Ultimate Birthday card being up for grabs via an objective. This is a free card that has received some incredible boosts, making him even more overpowered on the virtual pitch than his previous special versions. However, the method to obtain this card is rather unique.

With Season 5 arriving in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, there are plenty of Ultimate Birthday cards present in the reward tiers of the season pass that you can unlock by earning XP. These include special versions of Hector Bellerin, Lorenzo Insigne, and Weston McKennie, and all three of these cards can be used to unlock the EA FC 24 Kolo Muani Ultimate Birthday card for free.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Kolo Muani Ultimate Birthday objective

The Frenchman from PSG already possesses some incredible versions in Ultimate Team. His base gold card was extremely popular in the early stages of the game, with his FC Pro card and Founder's EVO version being meta options as well. However, the EA FC 24 Kolo Muani Ultimate Birthday objective card eclipses all of these previous items.

He is now 90-rated with a five-star weak foot, amazing stats, as well as the Aerial and Power Shot PlayStyle+ traits. However, unlocking this card can take some time, as gamers will need to unlock the special players from the season pass first.

All challenges of the EA FC 24 Kolo Muani Ultimate Birthday objective

Expand Tweet

These are the stipulations that gamers must fulfill to unlock the card:

Spanish Wall: Concede two or fewer goals per match in four separate Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Bellerin in your starting eleven

Concede two or fewer goals per match in four separate Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Bellerin in your starting eleven Clear Vision : Assist three goals using Ultimate Birthday Bellerin in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro difficulty.

: Assist three goals using Ultimate Birthday Bellerin in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro difficulty. Midfield Magic : Play three separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Weston Mckennie in your starting eleven.

: Play three separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Weston Mckennie in your starting eleven. Team Player : Score and assist in two separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using Ultimate Birthday Weston Mckennie.

: Score and assist in two separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using Ultimate Birthday Weston Mckennie. Italian Three : Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty while having any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in your starting eleven.

: Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro difficulty while having any version of Ultimate Birthday Insigne in your starting eleven. Classy Finish : Score six goals using any version of Ultimate Birthday Lorenzo Insigne in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

: Score six goals using any version of Ultimate Birthday Lorenzo Insigne in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Perfect Trio: Play 15 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having Ultimate Birthday Bellerin, McKennie, and Insigne in your starting eleven.

Not only can you unlock the EA FC 24 Kolo Muani Ultimate Birthday objective card, but the various segments of this objective will also provide you with amazing packs and seasonal XP.