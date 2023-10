How to earn free Fragments in Raid: Shadow Legends?

Raid: Shadow Legends' Fragments allow players to summon their desired Champion after collecting a certain amount. These can be exclusively obtained via the in-game shop or events and tournaments for free. Such an opportunity for getting freebies is live for players, as Raid: Shadow Legends has announced a 'Timit the Fool's Fragment Event.' Offering free Fragments, it began earlier today and will end on November 8, 2023.

This article will further delve into the event's Fragment calendar details and how it'll provide a generous amount of free Fragments.

Get free Fragments by participating in Timit the Fool's Fragment Event in Raid: Shadow Legends

Raid: Shadow Legend's Fragment Event Calendar (Image via Plarium)

The Timit the Fool's Fragment event can help you grab free Fragments in Raid: Shadow Legends. Here's the schedule for its events, tournaments, and the amount of Fragments players can get for free:

Events

Dungeon Divers Event I: October 26 to October 30, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Summon Rush Event: October 27 to October 30, 2023, 15 Fragments.

Champion Training Event: October 27 to October 31, 2023, 15 Fragments.

Artifact Enhancement Event I: October 28 to October 31, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Dungeon Divers Event II: November 4 to November 7, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Artifact Enhancement Event II: November 1 to November 4, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Artifact Enhancement Event III: November 5 to November 8, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Tournaments

Spider Tournament: October 26 to 29, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Classic Arena Takedown I: October 28 to October 31, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Dragon Tournament: October 29 to November 1, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Champion Chase Tournament: November 3 to November 6, 2023, 15 Fragments.

Champion Training Tournament: November 2 to November 6, 2023, 10 Fragments.

Ice Golem Tournament: November 1 to November 4, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Fire Knight Tournament: November 4 to November 7, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Classic Arena Takedown II: November 5 to November 8, 2023, 5 Fragments.

Note: The exact schedule for these tournaments and events is subject to change.

Raid: Shadow Legends will award an additional five Fragments to players finishing either first or second in the Champion Training Tournament and Champion Chase Tournament's leaderboard. Moreover, those who finish first in the Champion Training tournament with Level 41 and above will receive 10 Fragments.

Similarly, those who stand first in the Champion Chase Tournament with Level 31 and above will receive 10 Fragments. Additionally, each player can earn up to 130 Champion Fragments upon reaching the top of the leaderboards.

Raid: Shadow Legend's post (Image via Plarium | X/Twitter)

Raid: Shadow Legends has also released the durations for the opening Fragment events through its social media handles. They are:

Spider Tournament: October 26, 11:30 (UTC) to October 29, 11:00 (UTC)

Dragon Tournament: October 29, 11:00 (UTC) to November 1, 11:00 (UTC)

Ice Golem: November 1, 11:00 (UTC) to November 4, 11:00 (UTC)

Fire Knight Tournament: November 4, 11:00 (UTC) to November 7, 11:00 (UTC)

