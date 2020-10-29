How to earn Long Shot medal in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide

Since its release in October 2019, COD Mobile has become one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, which underlines its massive popularity.

In the game, players can attain several medals in different game modes. 42 of the 86 medals are available for the multiplayer modes. Long Shot is one of the 42 multiplayer medals that players can get in COD Mobile.

The medal’s in-game description reads:

"Killed an enemy with a long-distance shot."

Players are required to obtain this medal to complete a quest in the ongoing season event – ‘Elite Marksman’. This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on how to earn a Long Shot medal in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: How to earn Long Shot medal

Players can follow the steps given below to earn the Long Shot medal in COD Mobile:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Multiplayer’ tab located on the right side of the main menu.

Step 2: Start a game in any of the multiplayer modes.

(It is recommended that the users select a map where long-range combat is common)

Step 3: You will receive the Long Shot medal upon killing an opponent from a long distance.

Elite Marksman – Seasonal Event

Players have to get 5 Long Shot medals to complete the quest in the Elite Marksman event.

Upon completing it, one will receive the ‘LK-24 Black Top’ and 3000x Battle Pass XP. There are around 12 days remaining in the event, so players have an ample amount of time to complete the task.

