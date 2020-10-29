The best scorestreak loadout in COD Mobile Season 11

COD Mobile is just like any other entry in the COD franchise. Scorestreaks are a surefire way to disrupt the enemy team and lead yours to victory. Known as Killstreaks in other COD titles, COD Mobile players utilize them in exactly the same way. Players must reach a certain score during the same life in order to use their selected scorestreaks.

The score resets once eliminated. There is a way around this, however, with the Persistence red perk. This perk stops scorestreak progression from resetting upon death, but the costs of each scorestreak are doubled. With all of these things considered, COD Mobile players want to know what the best scorestreak loadout is.

The best COD Mobile scorestreak loadout

UAV

(Image Credit: Activision)

The UAV should be on every scorestreak loadout in COD Mobile. It is usable at 400 score. Silenced weapons, the Ghost Perk, and the Counter-UAV can make the UAV unreliable at times, but not enough to avoid it. The players that aren't running the aforementioned features will be spotted by the UAV.

The point of scorestreaks is to stay alive, eliminate opponents, and make the higher tier scorestreaks available. The UAV will highlight enemies on the radar, thereby allowing the player to know when they may be flanked, get pushed, or if they are safe. Knowing where the enemy is makes it a lot easier to build on the scorestreak counter.

Airdrop

(Image Credit: Activision)

The COD Mobile Airdrop is the same as a Care Package. It comes into play at 550 score. That is not very long after the score requirement for the UAV. They go hand in hand perfectly, allowing the UAV to help rack up the short amount for the Airdrop. The Airdop's purpose is to provide the player with a random scorestreak.

This scorestreak could be another UAV or, for the lucky players, something of a higher tier. The sheer anticipation of waiting for it land makes it not only a very useful scorestreak, but at the same time, a fun one. Nothing is more exciting then calling in this low level scorestreak and receiving a Predator Missile or a Stealth Chopper.

VTOL

(Image Credit: Activision)

Since the first two scorestreaks are rather easily achievablele, set the final one the highest it will go. Having a COD Mobile Airdrop makes it so the scorestreak could very well be worth much more than the requirement for the Airdrop itself. That means there is no need to scramble for another scorestreak. Just relax, play the game well, and wait for the VTOL gunship.

This top tier scorestreak puts players in the sky to rain hell on the enemies. The player can command the VTOL around the map in order to get better positioning. The weapons are autocannons and missile pods. It also takes two lock on missiles to destroy it.