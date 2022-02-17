How to earn Metal Shards in Horizon Forbidden West

Metal Shards are at the core of many mechanics in Horizon Forbidden West. Whether players are looking to buy some new equipment or want to craft ammunition for their weapons, shards will be a key component throughout the entire game.

As soon as the game begins, players will make use of the shards system to get the ammo they need, but they can also be easily earned. In fact, there are multiple ways to earn Metal Shards throughout the entire game, and they can stack up fairly fast. They can also be burned through just as quickly, so learning where to earn them is integral to progression.

Earning Metal Shards in Horizon Forbidden West

Shards are used for crafting and goods. (Image via PlayStation)

The easiest and most passive way to earn Metal Shards in Horizon Forbidden West is to search crates. Even in the first mission, crates of varying rarities will be scattered around the map and can be easily looted with no resistance. Typically, these crates will have about 10 shards to collect, but the number can vary. That may seem low, but as players continue to search for all kinds of crates, the number adds up.

Taking down machines is another great way to earn Metal Shards for Aloy and will be one of the most consistent methods within the game. Fighting machines and searching them for scraps is more dangerous and obviously requires more effort, but they will usually yield more shards than crates do. In the same vein, taking out rebels or any other human targets will also yield shards for players to collect.

Other main forms of earning shards are connected to completing missions. When players complete quests, shards are usually a form of payment. On top of quests, players can collect all kinds of treasures to sell to merchants for even more shards. There is no shortage of ways to earn the metal bits.

What are Shards used for in Horizon Forbidden West?

There are two main uses for Metal Shards in Forbidden West and the first is crafting. Almost every bit of ammo or the smallest upgrade in the game will require players to use some shards to get the equipment that they want. Even arrows need shards to be created.

Another main use for shards is as simple currency which players need in order to buy anything from merchants. This can include materials, armor, and new weapons to use within the wilds of Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Danyal Arabi