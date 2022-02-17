How to earn Skill Points in Horizon Forbidden West

Like the previous Horizon game, Skill Points are an integral part of the progression system in Horizon Forbidden West.

Earning new passive and active abilities within the game will primarily depend on the number of Skill Points players spend in the different Skill Trees.

Skill Points take more time to earn than most progression-based items, mechanics, and currencies, such as Metal Shards. Only a couple of methods will net players the points that they need.

If players want the most powerful version of Aloy they can get, then earning these points is a priority.

Earning Skill Points in Horizon Forbidden West

Skill Points can be used in every Skill Tree in the game (Image via PlayStation)

There are two primary ways to earn Skill Points in Horizon Forbidden West. The first is tied directly to the player's level within the game. Like any other action RPGs, players earn XP by defeating enemies and completing objectives. Each time they earn enough XP, they will level up and earn a couple of Skill Points. The amount of XP tied to each level will gradually increase.

Aside from leveling up in Horizon Forbidden West, players can also pursue quests to earn more Skill Points. Most quests will have a point tied to them as a reward. Smaller quests like outposts or contracts usually won't have points as rewards, so these should be avoided in this case. Between levels and quests, points can easily be earned passively.

Another method that players can use to earn Skill Points is to finish an entire section of activities in the game. This can mean finding every collectible of a set and returning them to their rightful place. Such activities will ensure that players have more Skill Points at their disposal.

The cost of skills in Horizon Forbidden West

Players rarely earn more than two Skill Points from any one source, so they must spend them carefully.

The first line of all of the Skill Trees will take one point to earn passive or active abilities. Later on, one ability will take up to three points to earn. Valor Surges themselves will need nine skill points to get all of the bonuses.

With that in mind, players should wisely spend points in the desired Skill Tree to make the most of Aloy's power.

