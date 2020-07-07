COD Mobile: How to earn Survivor medal in the game

There are 85 medals that the players can get in COD Mobile.

Players are required are to earn 3 Survivor medals in Multiplayer matches to win in-game rewards.

Nishant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

How to earn Survivor medal in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: Wallpaperflare.com)

COD Mobile consists of a variety of features that makes it one of the best games present on the mobile platform. Players can form a lobby of 5 and play the multiplayer mode or make a squad of 4 and dive into the battle royale mode. There is also a ranked system in COD Mobile that categorizes the players based on their skill level.

In COD Mobile, there are various medals that the players can earn; each of which requires an in-game task to be completed. There are 85 medals that the players can get in the game. 42 of the total medals can be acquired in the multiplayer mode. One of the most popular medals in the game is the Survivor medal.

How to get the Survivor Medal in COD Mobile?

Survivor medal in COD Mobile.

To obtain this medal, the players would have to kill an enemy when they are severely wounded and have very low HP. Survivor medal is obtainable only in multiplayer mode, so the players would have to complete the task in any of the multiplayer modes. The medal isn’t that difficult to achieve, and the players can complete it just by killing the enemy while they have low health.

The Seasonal Event – K/D Critical

The K/D Critical Seasonal Reward.

Advertisement

COD Mobile brings regular events every week. This week, in the K/D Critical event, the players are required are to earn 3 Survivor medals in Multiplayer matches. Post completion, the players will get ‘Death Stare’ Calling Card and 6000 Battle Pass XP. The players will be able to obtain the rewards just by getting 3 survivor medals in any of the multiplayer modes.

Also Read: COD Mobile: Ranking shotguns from best to worst