How to easily add items to wares and sell them in Baldur’s Gate 3

As you explore the vast open world of the Forgotten Realm in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will come across numerous items and objects which will be nothing more than junk to you. While a few of them may come in handy during various aspects of the game, there will be times when you find items that are of no value, and you might feel the need to dispose of them.

However, there is a way that you can make money off of such items. Instead of simply dragging and dropping them to the ground, the more apt thing will be to add them to wares and sell them off.

Wares are a way to classify a particular item as sellable junk in your inventory. It will help you save space for the actual valuable items. All you have to do is mark these items as wares and then proceed to sell them.

The system can appear a little complicated at first. However, this Baldur’s Gate 3 guide will go over some things you must do to make the most of the system.

How to add items to Wares in Baldur’s Gate 3

Adding items to Wares is a straightforward process in Baldur’s Gate 3. All you need to do is right-click the item in question and select “Pick-up and Add to Wares”. This will automatically mark the item as sellable junk.

Alternatively, you can go to your inventory and hold the Shift key when selecting the item, after which it will be added to Wares.

You can also right-click the item from your inventory and select the “Add to Wares” option.

How to sell Wares in Baldur’s Gate 3

To sell your wares in Baldur’s Gate 3, make your way to any merchant on the map and then pick the “I’d like to see your wares“option. Once the pop-up menu opens up, you must:

Switch to the Barter mode by toggling through the merchant options. Then look for the “Sell Wares” option.

You will find it at the bottom left, and upon clicking it all, the items that you have marked as Wares will show up along with how much the merchant is willing to pay you for them.

You can now drag all the items marked as wares to the barter box and sell them. Click on the “Barter” button for this to happen.

The Wares system is a very efficient and simple way to clear up space in your inventory while at the same time making it worth your effort in picking up junk.