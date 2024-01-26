If you want to know how to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, I’ve got you covered. After infiltrating Sector Five and overcoming groups of Barracude gang thugs, you finally get a shot at the big boss. Thankfully, Chitose doesn’t betray the party - though she had an opportunity to do so right before the boss battle. While Dwight is strong, it’s nothing this party of seasoned heroes can’t overcome.

If you have had a hard time here, here’s how to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. We’ll go over his major attacks, and anything you need to be aware of, as you go through this intense, scenic boss fight in Kasuga’s latest adventure.

How to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

If you need to know how to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you first need to reach him. A lengthy cutscene takes place where Dwight talks about the party and reveals that Chitose was supposed to betray them. However, it didn’t go down that way, and she had a last-second change of heart. Predictably, this didn’t upset Kasuga Ichiban in the least.

Danny Trejo, the English voice of Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth brandishes a machete, which is one of his movie character’s trademarks. After a brief clash between Dwight and Kasuga, the battle begins. Dwight is Level 16, and comes with a trio of Barracudas, all who carry huge casks.

Fire attacks are very useful here (Image via SEGA)

It’s likely that you’ll open up with the first attack, if you’re in the same party range as I was. My party range was Level 15 (Chitose) to Level 19 (Kasuga). Using knockback attacks to open is a good idea, such as Grand Jete from Chitose. This knocks Dwight back into an ally, resulting in both losing about half their health.

Dwight and his allies in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth are also weak to fire, making Tomizawa’s Fusee Doozy a valuable attack to make. I focused on wearing down the additional thugs, before I worried so much about Dwight Mendez.

Dwight is likely guarding at this point, anyway, as you beat up his cronies. If you can, get Kiryu to attack him from behind with one of the leftover barrels, which can stun the boss. That will make things so much easier as you worry about how to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

If you want to easily beat Dwight in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, stun him from behind (Image via SEGA)

I had a full round of Dwight being stunned and surrounded by my party. So this was a great time to knock him back and forth between party members, as well as using special attacks I unlocked from the Asakura quest chain, such as Merciless Melee.

At 50% HP, you get a QTE to complete, where you clash with Dwight one on one. Complete this to deal extra damage to the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth boss. He will remain stunned if you get him there before the QTE. At about 25% health, I saw one of his attacks: Bonecutter. Unfortunately, his attacks aren’t a real threat. He used this at the start of the fight, and again here, and that was it.

If he guards, just use Epaulet, or any other guard-break ability (Image via SEGA)

That stun makes the fight incredibly simple; in my experience, Dwight only got one attack off the entire battle. If you fail to stun him with one of the barrels, he’ll use an assortment of dangerous attacks with his machete.

Success grants you 1,098 EXP, 990 Job EXP, $149.50 in cash, and the following item rewards:

Lava Fragments x1

Iron Fragments x1

Power Ring x1

Safe Key x1

Sujidex: Dwight Mendez

After this, you can watch an incredible cutscene, where Tomizawa shows just how furious he is with Dwight for ruining his life. You can learn more about Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth by reading our in-depth review.