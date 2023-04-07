How to easily complete Eyes in the Dark in Disney Dreamlight Valley to unlock Nala

With the release of the latest “Pride of the Valley” Lion King update, Disney Dreamlight Valley players can finally unlock Nala as one of the permanent residents of their Valley. The new update has brought in quite a few gameplay features, including recipes and missions, as well as the Lion King’s beloved couple Nala and Simba.

However, to unlock them as residents, you will first be required to complete their main mission known as Eyes in the Dark. While it isn't too complicated, there are a few steps involved in the process, making it slightly problematic for some members of the community. Today’s guide will go over everything that you need to do to complete the Eyes in the Dark quest and unlock Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Completing the Eyes in the Dark to unlock Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As mentioned, there are a few steps that go into completing the Eyes in the Dark quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To unlock Nala in the game, you will first be required to:

Unlock the Lion King realms that the new update introduced by making your way into the Castle that's located to the left of the Frozen Realm. There, you will find Nala, and upon interacting with her, her questline will kick off, and you will be required to help her with the “Hyena problem.” To do so, you will need to dig up dried Night Thorns for their seeds and plant them in the holes near the ledge. After watering it, they will grow to full size, thereby temporarily solving her problems.

After this, you will be required to use the Royal Shovel once again to remove the Night Thorns that are blocking the cave path. When you talk to Nala next, she will instruct you to lower the lag in the nearby waterfall in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To achieve this, you will need to break the stone boulder that’s located beside the waterfall using the Royal Pickaxe. After which you will encounter Simba and to interact with him, you will need to play Hakuna Matata.

After their reunion, Simba and Nala will ask you to catch six Colorful bugs from the dried oasis, then three Slimy Bugs from the nearby river, and finally some Red Bugs after removing the stump located deep in the jungle. Simba will then ask you to cook him 3x Bug Platter, which will need 2x Colorful Bugs, 2x Red Bugs, and 1x Slimy Bug per platter. As there's a cooking station right beside Nala, you can just throw the ingredients into the pot and the dish will be made.

Once the dish is made, speak to Nala again and she will now have a solution to deal with the Hyenas. After making your way back to Uncle Scrooge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to order a Sound System from him. However, the one he gives you will be broken and you will need to repair it at the Crafting Station. Once that's done, bring it back to Nala and she will let Simba roar into it, thereby effectively scaring away all the Hyenas.

This will conclude the Eyes in the Dark mission in the game, with Nala expressing curiosity about the Valley. You can then talk to her and convince her to visit you. For her to actually make the trip, you will need to place the Pride Rock in the valley. You can construct it at an empty lot by paying Scrooge 15,000 Star Coins.

Once the construction is done, you will now be able to encounter Nala near the Fountain in the Plaza, and interacting with her will automatically unlock her as a permanent resident in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

