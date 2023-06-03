Street Fighter 6 brings with it the familiar Street Fighter formula, coupled with brilliant aesthetics and fine-tuned combat for both veterans and newcomers to the series. One such returning feature of the newest entry in this long-running franchise is the special moves and combo system. Players can execute powerful moves to decimate their opponents by pressing a specific sequence of buttons.

Read on to learn more about these EX moves and how to perform the requisite combos.

Note: This article will detail the combo and movesets present within the game. Minor gameplay spoilers will follow - discretion is advisable.

How to execute EX moves in Street Fighter 6?

Executing an EX move in the training mode (Image via Capcom)

EX moves are technically special moves in Street Fighter 6, although the name has been changed to Overdrive attacks this time. Performing an Overdrive attack is rather straightforward, requiring players to push down two similar attack button types whilst executing a special move. An example of this move can be observed using Ryu’s Overdrive Shoryuken. Using the button combination (Up + Down + Up) with Punch x2 will perform an Overdrive Shoryuken dealing massive amounts of damage in the process.

However, players must remember that performing an Overdrive Art will consume two bars of your Drive Gauge in one go. Additionally, the control layout may greatly differ depending on the mode selected (Classic or Modern).

How to perform combos in Street Fighter 6?

Combos in the new Street Fighter require precise timing and button mashing to execute perfectly. Newcomers to the series will undoubtedly need to get used to the gameplay loop and adjust their timings accordingly.

Additionally, players should remember that moves do not fully cancel when transitioning, but instead “Link.” The system is detailed below for easy reference:

1) A heavy emphasis on timing the moves is in place.

2) Moves do not cancel into the other but get Linked instead.

3) Mashing out a series of attacks will chain them together into combos, but the gap between each combo requires manual input from the player.

4) Instead of mashing the B button thrice, players could provide gaps between combos in the form of B.BBB…..B to Link together a combo.

5) Linking combos together before your opponent reacts is key to winning battles in Street Fighter 6.

Keeping the Link system in mind will allow for fluid combos and an easier time in general while playing the game.

Street Fighter 6 is a fighting game developed by Capcom and released worldwide on June 2. 2023. The game was developed on Capcom’s in-house RE Engine and released for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. An arcade version is in development, scheduled to be released sometime later this year by Taito.

