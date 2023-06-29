How to easily farm more Credits in AEW Fight Forever

Credits are the main in-game currency you can acquire as you spend more time in AEW Fight Forever. It’s the resource that you will be relying on quite a bit when it comes to accessing some of the various features in the game, along with unlocking the more expensive wrestlers that the title’s vast roster has to offer. However, Credits are not something the game provides in abundance, and there will be moments when you feel like you do not have enough of them.

Especially when unlocking wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, who go for 10,000 AEW Credits, you will soon be strapped for cash as you get your hands on more playable characters. Fortunately, there are a few things that you will be able to do to maximize the number of Credits that you get to earn in the game.

Hence, today’s AEW Fight Forever guide will go over some things you can do to farm more Credits in the game easily.

AEW Fight Forever credit farming guide

Here are some of the things that you will be able to do to get your hands on more Credits in AEW Fight Forever:

1) Complete every daily and weekly challenge

You will be provided with daily and weekly tasks and challenges in AEW Fight Forever, and completing them will reward you with a significant amount of credits.

To look for your available challenges, you must go to the main menu screen and then navigate to the New Menu options. Over there, you will be able to view all the daily, weekly, and secret challenges that you can try out.

2) Complete in Exhibition Mode and gain 5 star

Completing matches in Exhibition mode will offer you the most Credits in AEW Fight Forever. Especially if you complete them with a 5-star, you can rack up a significant amount of Credits in no time.

To get 5 stars in your games, you must use weapons and hit as many signature moves as possible. Special moves will also count, as well as taking the fight to the outside,

3) Try the other modes

Almost every activity in the game will offer you some Credits. Hence, if you are not target-farming the resource to try and unlock every wrestler in the game, you can just participate in some more casual modes, like Tag Team, Career Mode, and Casino Battle Royale, to get your passive farming going.

The more time you spend in the game, the more Credits you can rack up.

