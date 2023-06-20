AEW Fight Forever DLC: All announced content, release dates,

AEW Fight Forever is set to be the latest entrant in the world of wrestling video games when the global launch takes place on June 29. Published by THQ Nordic, the upcoming title will feature almost all superstars from All Elite Wrestling. While the roster available at launch will be expansive, it is expected to grow with plans for post-launch DLC content.

New characters will be available for players, which will be added as part of the Season Pass. This pass is available as part of the AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition and can be purchased for $79.99. It will introduce six new characters unavailable with the game's base roster.

Moreover, the names of the superstars have been revealed along with the launch dates.

Which superstars are present in the AEW Fight Forever season pass?

The six superstars will be presented in batches of two, with three monthly releases. Thanks to prior information revealed by the developers, there has been clarity surrounding when these characters will be added in-game.

Part 1: FTR Revival Pack

This will be the first part of the DLC and will be introduced via the Season Pass. The content will be available from the beginning as it will be added along with the main release on June 29, 2023. The pack features Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

This DLC pack will include two extra mini-games – JoinUs and Death Race- X.

Part 2: Limitless Bunny Bundle

This pack is scheduled for release on July 25, 2023, and will add Keith Lee and The Bunny to the roster. In addition to the superstars, it will feature two additional mini-games – MJF Car Thrash and Sloth Sling.

Part 3: Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack

The final of the three Season Pass packs will feature Hook and Danhausen. These superstars are scheduled to be released on August 22, 2023.

While THQ Nordic has confirmed the dates, there could be a delay due to unforeseen circumstances. Once unlocked, all six superstars will be available in each AEW Fight Forever game mode.

One more DLC pack will be available free for anyone who pre-orders the game. It will include a base and Broken version of Matt Hardy. The release date of this pack hasn’t been mentioned as of writing. Hence, readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter account for updated information.

It remains to be seen if AEW Fight Forever will get the same positive reception as WWE 2K23 and if further DLCs will be released in the future.

Poll : 0 votes