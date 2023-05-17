How to easily get the Flamebreaker (heat resistance) armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has armor sets that provide a fair bit of protection to Link against some of the elements and harshest weather conditions. One such armor, the Flamebreaker set, will help Link resist Fire better, allowing him to withstand fire attacks and incredibly high temperatures as you seek to discover more secrets and complete quests in Hyrule.

The armor comes especially handy as Link ventures into Goron City. Usually, you will need a good deal of elixirs and food buffs to survive the higher temperatures there, but the set passive will make it considerably easier to survive.

That said, many in the community are having difficulty getting their hands on the set in the game. Hence, today's guide will cover everything you need to do to get the Flambreaker armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining the Flamebreaker (heat resistance) armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to acquire the Flamebreaker set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will be required to collect all three of the pieces. These include the Flamebreaker Helm, the Flamebreaker Armor, and the Flamebreaker Boots.

Fortunately, unlike some other armor sets in the game, you will not have to make your way to three different locations to acquire the set. You can retrieve each piece by going to the North of Goron City. You will need to look for the Armor Shop near Darunia Lake, which can be found near the 1645, 2406, 0384 coordinates.

The shop is inside a rocky formation, and you will need to make your way to that to interact with the merchant.

Now accessing this inventory shop, you will need to purchase each of the Flamebreaker armor pieces individually. Here is how much they cost

Flamebreaker Armor: 700 Rupees

Flamebreaker Boots: 1,200 Rupees

Flamebreaker Helm: 1,400 Rupees

Obtaining the Flamebreaker set is a bit expensive compared to some of the other sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The set comes with the following stats:

Flamebreaker armor set stats

Type: Body Armor

Base Defense: 3

Max Defense: 20

Effects: Resistance to Fire

As mentioned, it’s the fire resistance bonus of this set that every player craves, making the Flamebreaker armor set one of the most sought-after collections in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

