How to easily get the Royal Guard armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has various armor sets that you can get your hands on as you keep exploring Hyrule and its numerous secrets. While some of these sets are pretty simple to obtain, there are a few that are incredibly hard to come across, and players will have to work quite a bit to get the entire set. One such set is the Royal Guard, whose three pieces are spread across Hyrule Castle, and Link will have to fight through Calamity Ganon Gloom to obtain them.

Today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to get the Royal Guard armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining the Royal Guard armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to get your hands on the Royal Guard armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will first be required to make your way to Hyrule Castle. Once there, you will then be able to explore the area to retrieve all the various components of the set.

Getting the Royal Guard Boots in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To obtain the boots, you must make your way to the King’s study, and the best way of going about doing so will be to Paraglide there from the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, which is located in the -0282, 0126, 0018 coordinates.

Then while making your way around the castle, look for a landing spot on the right side of the wall somewhere near the -0218, 1162, 0262 coordinates which is Hyrule Castle B2 and will be marked by a green spiral.

Making yourself through the door, you will need to make your way down to B3, and once in the library, look for the door to King's Study, which will be blocked off by books.

Remove the books with Ultrahand, and open the chest that is inside to obtain the Royal Guard Boots.

Getting the Royal Guard Cap in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The next piece of the set, which is the cap, is located in Princess Zelda’s Room. To reach there, you must make your way out of the Kin’s study and reach coordinates -0146, 1012, 0225.

Then using Link’s Ascend ability twice from here, you will be able to reach the exterior of the castle. Now making your way around the pillar, you must reach the castle entrance and enter the Sanctum. Next, take the left exit, jump down, and you will soon reach a bridge at the -0349, 0995, 0314 coordinates.

You will find a door there which will reach down, and going along it, you will eventually reach Princes Zelda’s Room room, and find the chest containing the Royal Guard Cap.

Getting the Royal Guard Armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To obtain the final piece of the set, which is the Royal Guard Armor, you will need to reach to the Guards’ Chamber, which is next to the First Gatehouse outside the castle.

To reach here, you must jump off the balcony from Zelda’s room and then paraglide down to the left side using Gust to make you go further.

At coordinates -0331, 0770, 0074, you will find a doorway moving through which you will find two trapdoors you can lift using Ultrahand.

Now climbing up the stairs, you must make two lefts and eventually go to the Guard’s Chamber.

Then making your way to the center of Gloom, use Ascend, which will take you to the floor above, containing the chest with the Royal Guard Armor.

