Having an active Guild serves a lot of purposes in AFK Journey. It will let you participate in certain group activities that will allow you to get your hands on a lot of rare loot and rewards that can help your party get stronger. As you get more active in your Guild, you will be able to help your team gain more Guild XP letting them obtain better guild status.

To increase Guild's activeness and get your hands on high-tier rewards, you will be required to take part in Guild quests. Once you complete these Guild-related activities you will earn Guild Medals, more Guild Funds, as well as Guild Activeness.

Today’s AFK Journey guide will go over how you can increase your Guild activeness in the RPG.

How to easily increase Guild activeness in AFK Journey

As mentioned, you and your Guild members will be able to complete weekly quests to improve your Guild Activeness and gain better Guild rewards in AFK Journey. Here is a list of all the Guild activities that you and your team will be able to complete every week:

Competing in the Arena three times

Take part in the Dream Realm Rankings once

Complete 20 battles

Logging into AFK Journey on three separate days throughout the week

Getting your hands on 100 Dolly Tickets through recruitment

Completing 5 Proxy or Synergy Battles

Obtaining 250 Mithril Points

These quests are specifically designed for guild activities and will reset every week. While you can compete in any quest that you want, it’s advised to complete the log-in quest, the dream real adventures, and queuing up for some battles if you are still new to AFK Journey.

Once you complete a quest, a subsequent one will be made active for you, however, that will have a higher difficulty, but you will get your hands on more valuable rewards.

If you are new to the RPG, you should stick to the more straightforward quests.

How to check Guild Activeness score in AFK Journey

To find out your Activeness Score in AFK journey you need to make your way over to the Guild and then look for your name among the members in the roster.

Here beside your name, you will find your Activeness score.