How to easily make Raspberry Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Making Raspberry Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be a bit challenging especially if you don’t know the ingredients behind making one. It’s one of the many food items that you can make in the simulator, which you can either gift to increase friendship, consume to restore resources, or sell to make Star Coins.

The game does not hold the player’s hands when it comes to helping them discover new recipes. So if you are having trouble getting your hands on a Raspberry Booba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the guide below might help you out.

Raspberry Boba Tea ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Raspberry Boba tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need the following ingredients:

1x Milk

1x Sugarcane

1x Raspberry

Here's what you need to do to get your hands on the ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Raspberry Boba Tea is a 3-star ingredient (Image via Gameloft)

1) Milk

To get Milk, you first need to complete some of Remy’s quests and unlock Chez Remy, his restaurant. The mission you are looking for is “A Restaurant Makeover.” Once the questline is completed, Chez Remy will unlock, and you will be able to access its shop and get your hands on Milk from the pantry.

2) Sugarcane

To obtain Sugarcane, you either harvest it yourself or buy it from Goofy’s Stall (the one located near Dazzle Beach). To harvest your own Sugarcane, you need to buy the seeds from Goofy, and then plant them in your garden. It will take seven minutes for them to grow, after which you can harvest them.

3) Raspberry

Raspberries are available in the world and across most biomes. You can find a fair bit of them in Peaceful Meadows, especially in the bushes that are located around the Plaza. All you have to do is to go near them and interact to obtain the Raspberry. While you can buy them from the Stall, it’s best to explore the world and get them directly from the wild.

Once you have all the ingredients, you need to make your way back to the kitchen in Disney Dreamlight Valley and then throw all the ingredients in the pot. The game will then prompt you to make the Raspberry Boba Tea, and upon selecting it, you will have successfully created the food item.