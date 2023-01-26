How to easily obtain Inherited Skills for your Units in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage features multiple methods to scale your Units for late-game content, making some of the hardest encounters significantly easier. Although leveling units up and equipping them with strong accessories is one of the best ways to help them get more powerful, another interesting way to improve their performance will be to equip them with some of the most powerful Inherited Skills in the game.

Essentially, Inherited Skills are the abilities of one Unit in the JRPG that you can make another Unit utilize. These can only be transferred with the help of Emblem Rings, which you should be able to obtain as you play the game.

Unfortunately, there's a fair amount of confusion amongst players as to how they can go about obtaining these Inherited Skills in the game and then equipping them on another Unit.

Today’s guide will go over the Emblem Ring mechanics and how you can make the most of the Inherited Skills feature in Fire Emblem Engage.

Obtaining Inherited Skills in Fire Emblem Engage

Initially, obtaining Inherited Skills in Fire Emblem Engage might seem slightly complicated and difficult. However, once you get the hang of it, you'll quickly realize that it's a feature that isn't too difficult to get into.

To obtain Inherited Skills in the JRPG, you will be required to:

Reach a Bond level of 5 with an Emblem. This is the very first condition that you will have to meet in the game. You won't be eligible to obtain these skills if you haven’t reached it.

However, reaching Bond level 5 is not the only requirement as you will also need to unlock the Ring Chamber in Somniel as well. Unfortunately, you won't be able to access this location right away as the chamber is locked behind storyline progression and is only available after Chapter 4 – A Land in Bloom.

Once you have these two requisites met, you must then examine the pedestal in the center of the Ring Chamber, granting you access to the Inherit Skill menu. Here, you will need to go through all of the Emblem abilities that you're currently able to unlock.

You will only be able to inherit a particular skill by investing some Skill Points or SP. You can earn SP by defeating enemies while having your Emblem or even Bond Rings equipped.

Once you have enough SP, you can then inherit a particular skill that you were able to unlock on an Emblem Ring.

It should be noted that when it comes to Inherited Skills in Fire Emblem Engage, abilities with similar effects that differ in potency will have different SP costs. Hence, if you have already inherited an ability like Avoid +10, then the cost of purchasing Avoid +15 will be far lower in comparison to its base cost.

In general, this is a useful quality-of-life feature that allows you to keep upgrading your Inherited abilities in the game without having to spend too much SP and helps you save up for other skills that make your Units stronger in Fire Emblem Engage.

