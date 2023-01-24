How to obtain and use Second Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

When it comes to customizing your recruited Units to fit a certain playstyle, there is a lot that Fire Emblem Engage will let you do.

One of the best ways to make your Heroes more powerful is through the Bind and Emblem Rings. However, you will also be able to make them more versatile in an encounter by changing their base class.

To change the base class of your Unit, you will be required to obtain and use Second Seals, which are unique items you can find in the JRPG.

However, Second Seals are not something you can get your hands on as soon as the narrative begins. You will be required to progress a fair bit in the narrative before being able to obtain this item in the Nintendo exclusive.

Today’s guide goes over some of the ways in which you can obtain Second Seals in Fire Emblem Engage and how you will be able to use them.

You must permanently unlock Second Seals before obtaining them in Fire Emblem Engage

To be able to consistently get your hands on Second Seals in Fire Emblem Engage, you will first be required to unlock the item permanently as a collectible. You can do this only after you have reached and completed Chapter 18.

Once this requirement is met, you will be able to obtain the Seals using the following methods:

You can purchase them from the item shop in Somniel. They go for 2,500 Gold each, making them one of the more expensive items to get in the game.

You will also be able to get your hands on Second Seals by completing the various optional Paralogue missions. These are some of the side quests that you can complete to get your hands on a fair amount of Gold as well as a chance to obtain Second Seals.

You can also obtain the Second Seals by engaging in normal encounters and completing the narrative of Fire Emblem Engage. The drop rate of the Second Seals is determined by RNG. While it’s not a very consistent way of obtaining them, it still makes the process easier.

Looting treasure chests is also another way of obtaining a good amount of Second Seals in the game.

Using Second Seals

Before using Second Seals in Fire Emblem Engage, you will first be required to upgrade the Unit whose class you want to change to level 10. After pressing the “+” button on your Nintendo Switch, you will need to make your way to the Inventory and select the Change Class option for the Unit.

Here, you will be able to see all the classes that the Unit can change to. The available list of classes will be directly tied to the Required Weapon Proficiency that the Unit has.

Weapon proficiency is a base stat that determines if a Unit will be able to transfer to a chosen class or not.

Two of the best ways to improve this proficiency are through leveling up the Unit and increasing your Support Rank with them in Fire Emblem Engage.

