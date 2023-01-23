How do the multiplayer features work in Fire Emblem Engage? Relay and Outrealm explained

While it is primarily focused on a more single-player narrative-driven experience, Fire Emblem Engage comes with certain online game modes that players can enjoy either co-operatively or competitively.

The turn-based strategy game allows you to recruit units to your party as you make your way through the narrative and explore the world. Each has a class-specific set of skills that bring something unique to battle.

This is why there are a lot of unique elements and ways that you can make your team compared to your friends, and you will be able to use the line-up to play with or against them.

There are currently two online game modes that you will be able to enjoy in Fire Emblem Engage, these are the Relay Trials and the Outrealm Trials. Where the former is the co-op mode, and the latter being PvP where you will be able to fight against another player’s party that will be controlled by an AI.

Today’s guide will cover the two multiplayer Fire Emblem Engage modes and how they work.

All online game modes in Fire Emblem Engage

As mentioned, there are two online game modes in Fire Emblem Engage, the co-op mode called Relay Trials, and the PvP mode called Outrealm Trials.

1) Relay Trials

In Relay Trials you can form parties with your friends and group up in the Tower and Trials. This is a simple mode where you and another player will be tasked with encountering and defeating enemy AI.

Depending on how many players there are on the team, each of you will get turns to attack. This mode requires a fair bit of cooperation between the players to win the encounters.

However, to participate in this mode, you will need to play the base narrative and get your hands on some Relay Tickets.

2) Outrealm Trials

Outrealm Trials is a PvP mode that you can take part in whenever you want. It will also allow you to create your own maps in the game and share it with others, who can then come over and fight your team.

You will also be able to take your existing roster over to another player’s map, and then try and beat their Units that will be controlled by an AI. It’s not exactly a traditional PvP, however, it’s quite fun to see what an AI will be able to do with the party of Heroes you have assembled.

As Relay and Outrealm Trials are online game modes with no local co-op features, you will not be able to take part in them if you do not have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription plan.

You will need to have an active subscription to be able to play the two game modes. Apart from this, you will be able to enjoy the rest of the title without any issues and go along with the narrative-driven story, recruiting the various Units out in the world, and improving your bond with them in Fire Emblem Engage.

