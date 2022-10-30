How to easily solve the Benneviento house lock code store room puzzle in Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC

Resident Evil: Village Shadows of Rose DLC has a compelling story, scary elements, and a variety of puzzles. The puzzles are incredibly intriguing and challenging, and some of them make the game more difficult.

Environmental awareness is a key component of Shadows of Rose DLC, as each puzzle encourages players to carefully investigate and explore their surroundings in search of the answers to the puzzles.

The Quest of the Roses to obtain the purifying crystal is the central theme of the Shadows of Rose DLC. Rose's quest for the crystal leads her to Benneviento's house after she finished the castle segment.

The house has a gloomy atmosphere, and puzzles are strategically placed to heighten the spookiness. The House of Benneviento has a number of rooms, and each one helps the player solve a puzzle. There is one dimly lit area with a locker that needs a code to open.

Steps to unlock Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC: Benneviento house lock code store room puzzle

Players observe a purifying crystal caged inside the house when they first enter. A little while later, the light turns off, and when it comes back on, the cage has been replaced by a teddy bear.

The teddy bear must be cut using a scissor (image via YouTube/ Shirrako)

The teddy bear must be cut using a scissor in order to obtain the crystal. After leaving the room, the players must proceed to the tiny lab area. They must next head to the pitch-black ruined area.

Dark area with spooky drawings (image via YouTube/ Hold To Reset)

The area is full of eerie drawings, one of which players can interact with. Behind the drawing, there is a note that reads, "The stuffed locker, the picture on the bookshelf, the desk covered in stuff."

The first code 02 (image via YouTube/ Hold To Reset)

There is a room with books and a locker right next to the wrecked area. To open the locker, a code is needed. The initial hint, "The Stuffed locker," must be followed by players. The stuffed locker can be located right next to the tiny bookshelf. When the locker is opened, the number 02 will appear.

The bookshelf code - 44 (image via YouTube/ Hold To Reset)

The second line of the drawing, which reads "the picture on the bookshelf," must then be followed. There is a large bookshelf close to the locker, and when players get closer, they can see a picture. Number 44 can be seen after rotating it.

The final code is 66 (image via YouTube/ Hold To Reset)

Players must then follow the last sentence of the drawing, which reads "the desk covered in stuff." To find a table with several books, players must move towards the section with the tall bookshelves. Number 66 will then be visible beneath the table.

024466 is the locker code (image via YouTube/ Hold To Reset)

So, 024466 is the locker code. Players will receive a scissor after using the number. They can now head to the location where they need to cut the teddy bear in order to obtain the purifying crystal.

About Shadows of Rose DLC

The big feature of Winters' Expansion is Shadows of Rose, which casts players in the position of Rose, Ethan's powerful daughter, as she returns to well-known settings from the original game. Now a teenager, Rose wishes to be free of her abilities.

To hunt for a purifying crystal that will remove her powers and allow her to live a regular life, Rose must first connect with a sample of Megamycete left over from the events of Resident Evil Village. Through this connection, Rose is capable of exploring "memories" of the titular village.

On October 28, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose DLC became available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

