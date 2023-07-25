How to easily unlock Blue Pikmin in Pikmin 4

In Pikmin 4, the Blue Pikmin is something you should try and get your hands on early in the game as it will help you navigate the deep underwater areas. They are not afraid of water, making them some of the best catches to get when just starting the game and looking to make the most of all the explorable areas. However, there is a fair bit of confusion amongst players as to how they can unlock this special Pikmin in the game. While the method is not tricky, it takes a few steps to accomplish.

Hence, today’s Pikmin 4 guide will go over some of the things you need to do to get your hands on a Blue Pikmin.

Getting Blue Pikmin in Pikmin 4

To unlock a Blue Pikmin, you must first get your hands on the Blue Onion, which is located south of Sun Speckled Terrace. To be able to reach the location, you will be required to:

Increase your Pikmin carrying capacity. This will be the first step that you will be required to accomplish, and to achieve it, farm 2 Flarlic and then take them to the Shepherd. Upon interacting with him, you can then carry 40 Pikmin.

You will be able to find one Flarlic to the north of the Sun Speckled Terrace and the other in the Last Frost Cavern. Once you have increased your capacity to 40, 30 of the Pikmin will help you free the water for your next objective.

After this, you must upgrade your Oatchi’s Buff Skill in Pikmin 4. The ideal level is 3, and you can do this by spending 2 Pup Drive points. Once done, it will now have enough strength to transport items.

When done, go to where Blue Onion is located, and use the 30 Pikmin to freeze the pond. Then make your way to the left to create a wall to climb. You can climb it by using a Pikmin and 15 Raw Materials.

When the wall is done, recall the Ice Pikmin, and climb over it. Make sure to do it quickly, as the ice can melt very fast. Once you have climbed up, you will encounter a Blowhog, which you can either choose to defeat or ignore. Once the encounter is done, throw out 10 Pikmin to bring the Blue Onion to the ledge.

Now make your way down the wall you made, free the water again, and this time use Oatchi to transport the Blue Onion for you. With its increased skill level, it won't be much of a problem for it to transpose the item for you.

Now take the Blue Onion to your base, and use it to unlock Blue Pikmin in Pikmin 4.

The Blue Pikmin is incredibly useful early in the game and is something players should unlock, especially when they want to explore underwater areas.