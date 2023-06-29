How to easily win Tag Team matches in AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever is finally live, and the wrestling game has received a fair bit of positive reception due to the incredible number of modes and features that it has dropped with. There are a lot of modes that you will be able to spend time in, with the most popular and exciting one being the Tag Team matches. These are usually a fan-favorite when it comes to wrestling games. However, they're one of the more challenging ones to win especially if you are tagging up with an AI teammate.

Hence, it’s pretty challenging to consistently win in the game mode, and there are many in the community who are struggling with it. Therefore today’s AEW Fight Forever guide will go over the tips and tricks that you can use to win more games in Tag Team matches.

How to win more often in AEW Fight Forever Tag Team matches

Tag Team matches are some of the most difficult games to win in AEW Fight Forever. However, here are a few things that you can do that will help you win more matches in the game:

1) Letting AI do most of the work

If you are paired with an AI partner, then the best thing to do is to let them do most of the work, while you spend most of the match on the apron. This will make sure that when your AI gets pinned, you will be able to get into the ring for a few seconds in order to break the pin.

Vice versa, if your AI teammate is the one that is doing the pinning, your role in the apron will allow you to stop the pin from being broken.

Additionally, the AI teammates in AEW Fight Forever are pretty adept, and they will be able to help you clutch more pins. Hence, it will make the matches much easier if you take up a more supportive role.

2) Abuse double-team attacks

There will be moments during the match when both you and your AI teammate will be in the ring. During such moments you can perform double-team attacks on the opponents to make the most of the situations.

This will allow you to get easier pins and win matches much more easily in AEW Fight Forever.

3) Hot opponents when on the apron

Make use of your attack buttons from the apron every time the enemy gets close to you. You will be able to hit them when they come near you, making it significantly easier for your AI teammate to get easier pin-downs on them.

