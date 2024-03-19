How to effectively use tank units in Clash Royale pushes

Gaining victory in Clash Royale requires you to become an expert at using tank units to control the battlefield. Tank units that can lead strong pushes toward enemy towers and absorb damage, like the Royal Giant, Giant, or Golem, have tremendous offensive potential.

Nevertheless, careful resource management, exact timing, and strategic planning are necessary to deploy these units successfully. This article will review three important methods for making the most of tank units in Clash Royale pushes, giving you the skills and techniques to beat your rivals and win the arena.

Strategies to effectively use tank units in Clash Royale pushes

1) Strategic placement and support troops

P.E.K.K.A. (Tank unit) with support troops [Image via Supercell]

Giant, Golem, and Royal Giant are tank units that are strong front-line warriors that can absorb damage while striking severe blows to opponent fortifications. However, sufficient assistance and intelligent placement are critical to their performance. It is essential to place your tank unit so that enemy fire is directed at it rather than your other troops when using it.

By positioning the tank in the rear of your arena, you can gradually accumulate elixir as the tank moves forward, providing you with additional resources to aid in your offensive.

Furthermore, you may ensure that your tank reaches the opposing tower relatively unharmed by teaming up with support troops like splash damage units, such as Baby Dragon or Electro Dragon, or ranged attackers like Musketeer or Electro Wizard in Clash Royale.

These units can clear away swarms of enemy troops and buildings. They can also be beneficial for using spells like Zap or Arrows to take out any troops with low health that could distract your tank.

2) Timing and elixir management

Elixir (Image via Supercell)

Tank unit deployment requires precise timing and elixir management in Clash Royale. If your opponent has a low elixir and cannot defend themselves effectively, or if you have a significant elixir advantage, it's the perfect opportunity to deploy your tank. However, it's best to avoid using all of your elixir at once, as this makes you vulnerable to counterattacks.

Instead, use your tank as part of a well-rounded push with spells or other troops to vary your offensive options and keep your opponent guessing. Additionally, be aware of your opponent's defensive playstyle and card rotation. Should they frequently counter your tank with particular cards, modify your approach by either baiting those counters or employing different victory conditions.

3) Capitalizing on counter-push opportunities in Clash Royale

Troops (Image via Supercell)

Not only are tank units excellent at spearheading attacks, but when they are defended well, they also open the door for devastating counter-pushes. Take advantage of your opponent's elixir deficit by swiftly switching into a counter-push if they invest a lot of elixir in defending against your tank push.

By placing troops with substantial damage or mobility behind the remains of your tank, you can overwhelm your opponent's defenses and catch them off guard. Furthermore, using cards like the Miner or Goblin Barrel that have abilities that increase counter-push potential can make your attacks more unpredictable and keep your opponent on their toes.

But to ensure your towers stay safe, watch out for possible counter-pushes from your adversary, and strike a balance between attack and defense.

