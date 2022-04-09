How to enable Big Head Mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can unlock some pretty hilarious extra options. One of these options is Big Head Mode, which has been around in Lego games.

This mode does exactly what it says, giving players and other characters big heads in the game. Players who want to unlock this will have to follow a few simple steps to get Big Head Mode in-game.

How players can enable Big Head Mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features numerous unlocks that players can earn in-game. Some of the things players can unlock include special characters, skins, ships, and other collectibles.

They can also earn Datacards and unlock hidden extra modes such as Big Head Mode. The good news is that players can achieve these and any they missed before using the Free Play mode.

How players can unlock Big Head Mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players can unlock Big Head Mode in only one specific way in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This is by collecting Datacards. Players will need to spend one Datacard and 500,000 studs to unlock Big Head Mode.

First, it is advised for players to use their Datacards for stud multipliers to make gaining the studs they need for unlocks easier to acquire in the game.

How players can get Datacards

Datacards can be found on different planets and locations all across the galaxy and players will need to think outside the box in order to obtain them in game (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players can find Datacards in many different locations within the game. This will generally be out of the way or difficult to reach locations that players will often have to think outside of the box to get to.

There are 19 Datacards in total that players can collect, so the more that they earn, the more different rewards players can get inside the game.

Rewards players can earn with Datacards

Players can earn many different rewards by finding Datacards in-game. These rewards can range from stud multipliers from 2x, 4x, 6x, 8x, and 10x, to various game modes.

These modes include things such as Big Head Mode, Baguette Lightsabers, and even a Cantina Mode that turns the music into a non-stop loop of Cantina Music. Players can have a lot of fun with these effects.

