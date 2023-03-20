How to enable God mode on your Windows PC

God mode is a secret feature within Windows operating systems. It enables users to access various adjustable settings to tweak their overall PC experience. It is available from Win 7 to 11, giving users customizability like never before.

Many Windows 11 users consider enabling this feature mandatory due to the complicated nature of the OS, as it allows users to tweak many settings that are not directly accessible. Fortunately, it is fairly straightforward and can be done within seconds.

Guide to enabling God mode on Windows PC

God mode enables users to access the Windows Master Control Panel; however, the community has often referred to it as God mode as it creates a shortcut through which users can access many settings that the generic Control Panel usually doesn't provide.

The Control Panel can be complicated at times, making users unable to change or tweak the various settings and customize their computing experience. Moreover, it is extremely essential in Win 11, where many features are not directly accessible, leaving people with a generic user experience.

God mode provides access to these settings and enables users to access the Control Panel in a simplified manner, where over 200 settings are clearly listed.

Follow the steps below to turn on God mode:

1) First, right-click on your Desktop and navigate to New. Here, select Folder.

Creating a new folder in Desktop (Image via Microsoft)

This will create an empty folder on your Desktop.

2) Next, rename the folder to the following:

GodMode.{ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

Then press Enter. This will change the folder icon to that of the Control Panel.

3) Double-click on the folder to access the Master Control Panel.

All settings that are accessible inside God mode (Master Control Panel) (Image via Microsoft)

Users can follow the same steps for all Windows versions, starting from 7. It enables users to add a new device, change font settings, view all installed fonts, view advanced printer setup, adjust autoplay settings, and more, all through a simplified menu.

However, before making any changes to the settings that users aren't sure of, it is recommended to create a system restore point. If, in any case, things go wrong and users are presented with errors, they will have the option to reset their system to the point where things were working before the changes were made.

