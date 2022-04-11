How to enable parental controls on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch has revolutionized the console market since its inception. The ability for players to alter between the two mediums is ingenious, and the console brings the best from the previous ones by Nintendo.

One of the primary features of the Switch is its ability to allow parents to control the content of their children. This can be beneficial to help parents monitor their children's screen time. It also helps parents to ensure that the age restrictions of video games are met.

Nintendo Switch offers a hybrid experience with handheld and larger screens. It has become incredibly popular over the years and is set to compete with Steam Deck in the coming days. It is not just adults but children who enjoy their time on Nintendo consoles. As such, it becomes paramount for their parents to ensure that the experience their wards will get is safe for them.

Nintendo Switch has an easy process to help parents keep control of their children's activities

Parental Controls on Nintendo Switch is the prime feature via which parents can monitor their activity. Parents can set time frames until their children can play on the console. They can also ensure that children aren't getting exposed to age-sensitive content.

The easiest way to enable and maintain Parental Controls is directly from the console. However, the process trades ease with efficiency, and the mobile application is a better process. Setting up restrictions from the console will also require the app.

Step 1: Parents must download the application from their mobile application market.

Step 2: Open the app and sign into the Nintendo account, and link the app to the console. Without this, the activities on the app can't be controlled or monitored.

Step 3: A 6-digit code will be generated once the link is done. This must be entered on the console.

Step 4: Go to the System Settings of Nintendo Switch and then to the Parental Controls submenu. From there, parents must choose the Parental Controls Settings to proceed further.

Step 5: Parents will be asked to download the app in the Parental Controls Settings. After that step is done, parents can enter the 6-digit code in the registration window.

Once all five steps are done, parents will be asked to confirm the link on the Nintendo Switch screen. As soon as they approve it, their mobile app will be linked with the Switch console.

Once the final link is done, parents can easily monitor the console from their mobile application. As mentioned above, they will be able to curtail different activities as per their wishes. The mobile application makes the entire process easier as parents can do the task of monitoring remotely.

Edited by Shaheen Banu