5 best Nintendo Switch games to play in April 2022

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles out now. It appeals to a wide demographic, from younger audiences to core gamers. With April opening up the floodgates to many releases, both new and old, here are some of the best to try.

Fans of Nintendo's hybrid gaming system have a slew of great games to look forward to this month. They're largely re-releases that many may have experienced on other platforms. However, it's never too late to play a good game, and newcomers may also find something to binge this month.

5 interesting games coming to Nintendo Switch in April 2022

1) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Vanillaware is renowned for its expertise in 2D games with beautiful visuals and fast-paced combat. Their 2019 adventure game 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim shakes things up by focusing on a deep, complex narrative this time around.

The game tells the story of 13 characters who can pilot giant mechs called Sentinels. All of these characters come from different periods of time, i.e., the past, present, and future. Time travel plays a big role throughout the narrative.

Then there's the combat. Players will engage in isometric RTS combat against hordes of Kaijus. These take place in a virtual arena where players control different units to be taken down. The bland presentation here will likely come across as boring to many. But then again, Vanillaware's games have a niche appeal.

The game first launched for the PS4 in 2019 and was universally praised for its story. It will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022.

2) Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Developer Rebellion has slowly started to make a name for itself on the Nintendo Switch alongside Panic Button and Sabre Interactive. Like the latter two, the British studio has made successful conversions of current-gen games on Nintendo's handheld platform. These consist of the Sniper Elite games, including the last Sniper Elite 4 as well as Strange Brigade.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War was released in 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC and acts as the latest entry in the alt-history Zombie Army series. It takes place in 1946 after the Zombie Army Trilogy, where a new zombie threat resurfaces on the horizon, despite the supernaturally-animated Hitler's death.

Gameplay is in third person and includes up to four-player co-op. Players will take out hordes of undead while armed with a variety of firearms.

The game includes the Season One DLC content free of charge and launches on April 26, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch.

Here's hoping the recently announced Sniper Elite 5 also makes the cut.

3) The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

First commercially released in 2013, The Stanley Parable began as a Half-Life 2 mod. The original game was lauded for its comical take on video game stories. It is played in first-person, where the player maneuvers the protagonist Stanley through his office as guided by a narrator.

It is what many would describe as a walking simulator. Players will be presented with options with regards to progression, and depending on how they respond, the narrator responds accordingly and remembers their choices. The game has several endings, many of which are easter egg references to other popular games. Ultra Deluxe will enhance the game's visuals and add new content.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is in development at Galactic Cafe with a collaborative effort from creator William Pugh's studio Crows Crows Crows. It will run on the Unity engine and make its way to Nintendo Switch on April 27, 2022.

4) Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

One of the bigger releases this month is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the biggest LEGO game yet. However, there's another video game entry under LucasArts' iconic sci-fi series that will be coming to Nintendo's portable platform soon.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is widely regarded as one of the best games in the franchise, as it allows players to engage in frantic, hack and slash lightsaber combat.

For some odd reason, this port will be based on the Nintendo Wii version. This means that the graphics won’t be at par with the PS3/Xbox 360/PC editions and will feature smaller environments.

However, as a tradeoff, motion controls, all exclusive content that was on the Wii version (like Duel Mode), as well as 60 FPS gameplay will be included. Step back in the shoes of Darth Vader's apprentice in this iconic adventure from LucasFilm Games and Aspyr. It launches on April 20, 2022.

5) Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

First released for PC, PS4, and Xbox 1 in 2016, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter is one of Ukrainian developer Frogwares' better-known games. It follows the popular detective across five investigations as he tries to learn the identity of a new mysterious neighbor Alice.

Gameplay is in third person, where players explore environments, search for clues and uncover information to solve cases. There will be environments to explore, NPCs to question, puzzles to solve, and mysteries to piece together via the game's deduction mechanics. It follows most of the templates laid out by previous games in the series, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter releases on April 7, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch

Edited by Danyal Arabi