How to enable Variable Refresh Rate on PS5

Fans of Sony's next-gen console, the PS5, are about to receive a substantial new upgrade that could change the way their games look.

Sony announced this Monday that the Variable Refresh Rate feature will be released this week for select games. VRR stabilizes and improves graphics by mitigating issues such as screen-tearing. It does this by dynamically matching the console's refresh rate to the monitor or TV.

This feature has been eagerly anticipated since the release of the console last year, and now it's finally here.

Turning on VRR on the PS5 console

PlayStation @PlayStation Variable Refresh Rate support starts rolling out globally to PS5 players this week. Full details: play.st/3vKQqpt Variable Refresh Rate support starts rolling out globally to PS5 players this week. Full details: play.st/3vKQqpt https://t.co/pIHiq7HEuO

PS5 users can easily switch on or off the VRR feature from the settings menu on the home screen.

Users will find the relevant option in the Screen and Video section. Access it and then go through the options in Video Output. The new option, fourth from the top, will be for Variable Refresh Rate.

Some users may discover that VRR is already turned on when they access the relevant settings. This is because the console automatically turns on VRR when it is connected to a suitable and compatible TV. However, this feature will only apply to a handful of games, so users may not always notice a difference.

Immediately below the VRR setting sits an option labeled Apply to Unsupported Games. This setting will activate VRR for games that have not been optimized for the feature. Doing this should increase visual quality in most cases but could also cause strange graphical glitches.

If the VRR setting is off, users will likely find that they can't turn it back on. The reason here could be that the console is connected to an inadequate monitor or TV. The console must be connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor for VRR to work.

.

PS5 games that are optimized for VRR

There is currently a select list of PS5 games that are optimized for VRR. If you're using an updated console connected to an appropriate TV while playing any of these games, VRR will be enabled by default.

Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

Tribes of Midgard

These games will benefit the most from the new VRR feature; however, you can still use it with any game on the console. Just switch on VRR in the console's menu and enjoy.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh