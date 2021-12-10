How to enter Forza Horizon 5 Hall of Fame: Requirements, rewards, and more

For every Forza Horizon 5 fan, reaching the Hall of Fame remains the ultimate goal to reach while enjoying the massive world of festive Mexico.

Even though any player can enter the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5, getting an invite for it does require a great deal of effort. However, it is not impossible to do, as players only need to complete almost every event or challenge that Forza Horizon 5 offers its players.

This article goes into how to unlock the Hall of Fame and what rewards or benefits come with it.

Everything about the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5

The unlocking of the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5 happens in two stages. The first stage requires the completion of all the Horizon Adventures and earning a required amount of Accolade points.

None these things are hard to do, as both can be reached quite simply while enjoying Forza Horizon 5. Completing Horizon Adventures gives the players a handsome amount of credit, accolade points, and experience, which also helps in the long run.

For the second stage, players need a total of 200,000 Accolade points, which will almost be fulfilled by the end of completing all the 13 Horizon Adventures.

Once the Hall of Fame is unlocked for the players, a giant Accolade star icon will appear near the main festival site, where players can interact with it.

Entering the Hall of Fame comes with a new set of challenges on the Horizon Playlist, with various cars for players to grab, The Trail, and new accolades for players to finish. Not only that, but players can also show off their Hall of Fame status to others, which gives them a different sense of accomplishment.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider