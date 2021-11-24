Forza Horizon 5 'Complete an Expedition': How to complete and more details

Forza Horizon 5 is full of events and doesn’t stick to racing only. Players have the option to explore around the map and explore new places hidden in the vast world of the game.

Expeditions in Forza Horizon 5 take players on new racing adventures throughout the entire Mexico-based open world. Each Expedition unlocks new racing events for the players, and all these events differ in varying ways. Every event in Forza Horizon 5 is unique in its own style and is situated in different terrains inside the map.

However, for some players, the idea of completing Expeditions in Forza Horizon 5 is a bit unclear and this article will guide them on how to do so.

Ways to complete Expedition challenge in Forza Horizon 5

Expeditions in Forza Horizon 5 are all about unlocking new chapters in the event-filled Mexico map. The game presents its players with various challenges including the completion of Expedition. The simulation racing game has a total of five Expeditions, and they are as follows:

Tulum Expedition

Jungle Expedition

Baja Expedition

Canyon Expedition

Guanajuato Expedition

All the above-mentioned Expeditions in Forza Horizon 5 can be unlocked by completing the first tier of each event in the Horizon Story mode. By unlocking these events, players can also gain access to new racing events spread across the Mexico-based map of Forza Horizon 5.

For players who are still exploring the story of Forza Horizon 5, the Expedition challenges can be completed easily while enjoying the entire map of Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Welcome to the Jungle Expedition. 🌴



The big cat awaits! 🐯 Scavenge the abandoned airfield in search of a classic Barn Find and help Ramiro recover his lost cargo. 💼 Welcome to the Jungle Expedition. 🌴The big cat awaits! 🐯 Scavenge the abandoned airfield in search of a classic Barn Find and help Ramiro recover his lost cargo. 💼 https://t.co/0pML0DElQR

However, for players who have already completed Expeditions in the game, it is no big problem, as these events are replayable. So, players can head over to any Expedition event and play it to complete their Forzathon Daily Challenge.

In this way, players can easily earn one Series point along with 20 #FORZATHON Points. Both of these credits can be used to redeem cool in-game items or a supercar as a whole.

