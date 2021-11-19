How to find the Temple of Quechula in Forza Horizon 5

The Temple of Santiago, also known as the Temple of Quechula, is one of many real life destinations that players can visit in Forza Horizon 5.

The game often tasks players with finding landmarks to open up more of the Forza Horizon 5 world, complete a challenge, or for a photo opportunity. The Temple of Quechula is one of those landmarks players must locate.

If you are one of those players looking for this iconic site in Forza Horizon 5, you'll need to head to the Sierra Verde Dam on your map just to the south of Cordillera. Look for the Temple of Quechula in the river.

Where the Temple of Quechula is located in Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon 5 map showing the Temple of Quechula's location. (Image via Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 5 takes place in the Baja California region of Mexico. The beautiful scenery is only heightened by the real life locations that the developers perfected within the game.

To find the Temple of Quechula and feast your eyes upon it, you'll need to go south. Find the Sierra Verde Dam and your map. It's right next to a river that will help you along the way.

You will come across a Super7 entry location. Go just to the north of that area and you'll be on the correct path. Don't drive into the river, though, because your car will sink and Forza Horizon 5 will make you respawn.

There is a piece of land to the northwest of the Super7 icon. This is where you'll want to head. Looking back at your map, that piece of land is right next to a square icon above the Sierra Verde Dam marker.

That square icon is, of course, the Temple of Quechula. As you drive onto that piece of land, you'll see the abandoned church in the river. Now, you can use the location to complete a handful of accolades in Forza Horizon 5.

