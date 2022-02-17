How to equip Coils and Weaves in Horizon Forbidden West

Coils and Weaves in Horizon Forbidden West is one of the many ways that players can upgrade Aloy's capabilities as she faces tougher challenges in the west. While players can earn Coils and Weaves early on in the game, it may take some time before any can be equipped.

In general, armor and weapons are the best ways for players to increase their effectiveness in combat. Coils and Weaves are an extension of that system and they can be viewed as enhancements to armor that already exists. However, not every Coil or Weave will be compatible with every piece of equipment and the process may be confusing at first.

Equipping Coils and Weaves in Horizon Forbidden West

Coils are kept in the inventory and stash. (Image via PlayStation)

The first requirement for equipping Coils or Weaves in Horizon Forbidden West is to have an open slot on any piece of equipment. When players go to their inventory and select weapons or armor, the stats screen at the bottom will display available slots. Starter weapons and armor within the game may have no slots at all. This will change as time goes on, and eventually, three slots will be the norm.

To equip Coils and Weaves, players need to press "square" when they are scrolling over a piece of equipment. Players can then press "X" and be brought to all of the compatible Coils or Weaves for that piece of equipment. What is deemed as compatible will depend on the weapon type and the equipment type. Coils are reserved for weapons and Weaves are reserved for armor. But even then, not every Coil can be used on every weapon.

These kinds of mods will provide bonuses for Aloy such as increased elemental damage, increased overdraw damage, additional critical chance, and so on. As for armor, most of the stats are tied to defense rather than more stats for offense.

How to get more Mod slots in Horizon Forbidden West

Coils or Weaves can both be referred to as mods, and the slots that are designated for them also use "mods" as a term. Players may notice that not every mod slot can be used right away, even on higher rarity weapons within Horizon Forbidden West.

The reason for this is that players must upgrade their equipment to use those mods. This means that while a weapon may have the option for three different mods, only one will be available to start. With enough resources, players can use all kinds of mods to curate a build that suits them.

