There has been a substantial increase in the player count of COD Mobile after the Season 9 update as the developers have completely revamped the game by bringing in loads of new features.

Emotes are now a common feature in a lot of games, and COD Mobile is no exception. The game features a variety of emotes that players can avail from the store via crates or in-game events.

A number of newer players, however, do not know how to equip emotes in the game. In this article, we discuss how you can equip emotes in COD Mobile.

How to equip emotes in COD Mobile?

Follow the steps given below to equip emotes in COD Mobile:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the ‘Loadout’ icon present at the bottom of the main menu.

Open COD Mobile and click on the Loadout option

Step 2: The loadout opens up. Players would then have to select the ‘Customization’ tab.

Press on the customization tab

Step 3: The emotes that they own will show up on the screen. Click on the required emote.

Step 4: Click on the Equip button.

Press on the equip button

How to use emotes in COD Mobile

To use emotes in COD Mobile, players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: While in-game, click on the ‘Thumbs-up’ icon present beside the settings button.

While in-game, click on the ‘Thumbs-up’ icon present beside the settings button. Step 2: The emote loadout opens up. Select the required emote to perform.

The emote loadout opens up. Select the required emote to perform. Step 3: The character of the user performs the emote.

When users play the multiplayer mode, the camera will switch from the FPP to TPP while performing the emotes. Players can also use the sprays by opening the same loadout option in-game.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.)