How to equip a flashlight in Dead by Daylight

Survivors in Dead by Daylight have access to an assortment of different items to deter killers or help fellow survivors through trials. These items include flashlights which are handy items that have the ability to blind killers and even stun them when carrying downed survivors.

Survivors can gain flashlights in Dead by Daylight by collecting them via the Bloodweb or picking them up in trials and escaping with them. They come in various qualities denoted by color and can be equipped with additional addons that enhance their capabilities. To equip a flashlight, players have a few options as they can do so before the trial begins or during the trial itself.

All ways to equip a flashlight in Dead by Daylight

Dwight yields a flashlight in the pre-trial Survivor menu (Image via Behaviour Interactive)

The easiest way to equip a flashlight in Dead by Daylight is from the Survivor menu before a trial begins. By opening the loadout tab, players can click the top-left slot and place a flashlight in their character's hand.

Players can also attach addons for the chosen flashlight if available. If players don't have any flashlights or addons available, they can open their Bloodweb tab and spend Bloodpoints to buy flashlights and addons. However, the Bloodweb is randomized each time it's completed, and not every Bloodweb cycle will contain a flashlight or its addons.

Once Dead by Daylight players are in a trial, they can also equip flashlights here. This can be done in two ways: By picking up a dropped flashlight from the ground or looting one from one of the trial's chests.

To pick up a flashlight on the ground, Survivors need to simply stand over the item and press R1/RB on consoles or the Mouse 1 button on PC. This button can be changed from the settings in case players prefer using a different key.

In addition to finding the flashlights dropped by other Survivors, it's also possible to scavenge them from chests. These chests spawn in each trial and are scattered around the map. Dead by Daylight players can approach them and press either R1/RB or Mouse 1 to begin opening the chest.

As long as players hold the button, they'll continue opening the chest. Once the chest is open, players can remove the item from it. However, the game randomizes whether the drop is a flashlight or not and what quality it is as well.

Once players have their flashlight, they'll have limited uses until the battery dies. This means that players will have to be careful with how they use their flashlight so as not to waste the charges.

Some addons can extend the number of uses, and higher quality flashlights have a bigger battery that lasts longer before running out. Players should keep this in mind for the pre-trial phase to strategize and sync up with their teammates. A team should be aware of which player is using which items to reach a more well-rounded team composition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi