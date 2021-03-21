How to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon GO

Nosepass was recently featured in Pokemon GO as the poster child of the Searching for Legends event. Along with the Beldum Incense day, Nosepass has had a lot of attention, and plenty of players are now able to evolve the Compass Pokemon.

There are a few Pokemon in Pokemon GO that don't have traditional methods of evolution. In general, players simply need the correct amount of candies for a certain Pokemon to evolve. Items are required for a good amount of evolutions, but they are straightforward. For Pokemon like Nosepass and Magneton in Pokemon GO, evolution is a little more hidden.

If players look at the stats screen for Nosepass or Magneton, they won't see an option to evolve. The only option initially is to power Nosepass up as long as there are available candies, but the evolution is hidden. With the correct item on hand, the evolution can be found in the stats menu for the given Pokemon.

Using a lure to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon GO

The item that players need to evolve Nosepass is a lure. However, it just can't be any lure that players would typically get. It has to be a Magnetic Lure, which is a sub type of lure in Pokemon GO.

Magnetic Lures in Pokemon GO will attract Electric, Steel, and Rock-type Pokemon to the area. Players need to be in range of a Pokestop, where they can then choose the option to pop a lure at the stop. The option to choose a Magnetic Lure will be given as long as the player has one in their inventory. To take advantage of the lure, players need to be in range because they don't act entirely like normal incense.

Once players are in the range of the Magnetic Lure at Pokestop, the options will change for Nosepass on the stats screen. The typical shadow of an evolution can be found, which is the next form of Nosepass called Probopass. Players will need 50 total Nosepass candies to complete the evolution, or else the Magnetic Lure won't be enough.

Players can buy Magnetic Lures in the Pokemon GO shop for coins, which can be purchased or earned through holding gyms in the game. However, they can also be earned through some of the special research tasks that all players get in Pokemon GO. Earning the lure for Nosepass will take longer, but most of the challenges aren't very difficult.