How to make barrels explode in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is a popular game consisting of multiple modes, including the popular battle royale.

In this article, we take a look at how players can get the barrels to explode in the game.

Nishant

How to make barrels explode in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: hdqwalls.com)

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile has multiple modes for players to try out, with battle royale being one of the most-popular ones present. It has numerous vehicles like helicopters, which provide players with a refreshing experience.

In this mode, there is an item called barrel that players can get to explode. These are present at various locations across maps. In one of the recent seasonal events, players are being rewarded for making barrels explode in the battle royale mode. Here is how they can do so in COD Mobile.

Get barrels to explode in COD Mobile (Picture Source: Vision Gameing/YT)

Players will have to hit multiple shots to get the barrels to explode, and for those searching for locations of these barrels, read on.

Location of these barrels

Some of the places on the map where barrels can be found are Docks, Sanitarium and Harbor.

To know the exact spots of these barrels in the map, players can watch this video below, uploaded by Vision Gameing:

The seasonal event – Survival of the Fittest

Survival of the Fittest event

COD Mobile brings in a lot of events for players, so that they can get unique rewards. One such event is 'Survival of the Fittest.' Players have to blast barrels in the battle royale mode to obtain these rewards. Upon completing these tasks, they will be awarded 1000 Battle Pass XP and an 'ORV - Wasteland Red'.

Players have a lot of time to complete this event, which has over 23 days left to end. To complete the task, it would roughly take around two to three matches, and players will have to drop at any of the locations mentioned above to find these barrels.