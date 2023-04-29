How to farm the Genius of the Brilliant Star Relic in Honkai Star Rail

You’ll get to unlock the relics once you reach the Trailblaze Level 14 mission in Honkai Star Rail. This special wearable item sets work similarly to the Enchantment Ores in Genshin Impact. Equipping your characters with relics is a great way to enhance their base stats and provide powerful buffs that can turn out to make all the difference on the battlefields of Honkai Star Rail.

It’ll take quite some time for you to reach the necessary levels to finally be able to unlock relics for your characters. But it’s totally worth the while. These come in many shapes and sizes and could be two-piece ornament sets, body armor, planar spheres, headgear, and more.

Genius of the Brilliant Star Relic location and farming walkthrough in Honkai Star Rail

Marked location of the Genius of the Brilliant Star Relic within the Cavern of Corrosion (Image via miHoYo)

Broadly, relics in HoYoverse's latest RPG title can be categorized into two sub-types: the Cavern Relics, which come in many forms, such as hand gloves and headgear, amongst others, and the planar ornament sets. The Genius of the Brilliant Star belongs to the cavern relic category.

To obtain all the Cavern Relics, you’d have to fight your way through the Cavern of Corrosion and hope that the Genius of the Brilliant Star gets dropped. It gets unlocked during the main episode of Jarilo-VI.

You must reach Cloudford, Xianzhou Luofu, in the Cavern of Corrosion during the Path of Providence. Fight way your through the enemies in this location to get the Guard of Wuthering Snow and the Genius of Brilliant Stars relic sets.

Remember that farming Brilliant Star Relics in the aforementioned location is not the only way to obtain Cavern Relics in Honkai Star Rail. You may also obtain them by opening up in-game chests and from the shop as rewards.

The Genius of the Brilliant Star is indeed a powerful relic indeed. Wearing the artifact increases the Quantum Damage that your character can deal by 10% and allows the wearer to ignore 25% defense when attacking enemies with Quantum Weakness.

Since the Genius of the Brilliant Star relic does quantum damage, it is recommended to equip it on all Quantum characters. As of now, there are four quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail:

Selee

Silver Wolf

Fu Xuan

Quinque

With this, we wrap up our guide on where to locate and farm the Genius of the Brilliant Star Relic. Follow Sportskeeda to check out other content on Honkai Star Rail and the rest of the gaming world.

