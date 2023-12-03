How to farm money and Favour ranks fast in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood offers an action-packed experience as players control four distinct heroes while attempting to free the common folk from the Sheriff's tyranny. This sees the gang rebel against the injustice dolled out by the army under the Sheriff as they gather money and reputation for themselves and the other outcasts by defeating the foes.

Money is also used to upgrade character skills. The People's Favour ranks, on the other hand, is an additional progression system that unlocks new abilities for you as you progress through the story.

However, the game can be grindy as money does not carry over between characters. So, what exactly can you do to farm both resources in the game? Read on to learn more.

Farm money and ranks by grinding the Assault on The Ram boss fight in Gangs of Sherwood

Select the boss fight from the mission map (Screenshot via Gangs of Sherwood)

Gangs of Sherwood's gameplay is linear, with nine levels scattered across three Acts. The core loop sees you fighting groups of enemies, completing objectives across various set pieces, and defeating bosses at the end of each section. This can take a while and, frankly, even get repetitive since you need to grind for four different characters.

However, there is a quick way to get a decent chunk of money and Favour ranks. You will unlock the Assault on the Ram mission after beating Act 1. It will be accessible via the mission map in the Major Oak hub on the right side of the screen. This is an optional boss fight against a mechanized Ram. Owing to the simple gameplay, as we detailed in our review, encounters can be over quickly.

Robin fighting the boss (Screenshot via Gangs of Sherwood)

This fight, in particular, will only take a few minutes if you play your cards right. Depending on how well you do, you should obtain about 5K or 6K gold and fill a good chunk of the People's Favour progression bar after the mission is over. Each time you rank up, you gain a new badge, unlocking new skills and abilities that can be purchased using gold.

Simply repeat the fight to pile up gold and rank up on a character. As mentioned, you will need to switch characters manually and replay the fight to finish leveling them all up and obtaining as much money as is needed. You can also complete the Ram fight in co-op for multiple players to level up quickly.

This is all there is to know about farming gold and ranks in Gangs of Sherwood.

Gangs of Sherwood was developed by Appeal Studios and published by Nacon. The third-person co-op action game is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.