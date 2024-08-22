Black Myth Wukong is a perilous adventure where the Destined One must grow stronger to face any danger that comes his way. Since this is an action-adventure RPG, there is ample room for growth as players must gather new loot and level up using XP called Will. Those who like to stay ahead of the curve may want to get some Will farming done to level up faster and make the upcoming grind easier.

Here's how to farm Will in Black Myth Wukong efficiently to become powerful quickly, especially during the game's early hours.

Best Will farming spot in Black Myth Wukong for early game

These foes net the Destined One a good chunk of Will (Image via GameScience)

After beating the giant grey wolf, Lingxuzi, in the Guanshin Temple, players will eventually arrive at the Bamboo Grove - Snake Trail area and its associated Keeper's Shrine in Black Myth Wukong. The gist is that this area has a reptilian enemy type called Snake Patroller that nets approximately 175 Will per kill.

Since players will be around level 10 when they first arrive here, they should gain at least 650-700 Will each run by killing the 5 or so specific Snake Patrollers. They are a lot tankier than the normal wolf mobs players have encountered up to that point in Black Myth Wukong but are still easy enough to deal with one-on-one.

First, start at the Snake Trail shrine and take the stairs next to it. When at the top, turn left to encounter a bridge and the first Snake Patroller enemy. Defeat and move past it to encounter three skeletal warriors in a small area. These only net double-digit Will but are still a decent addition to the farm.

Dodge to avoid their strikes and poison attack (Image via GameScience)

Head down the path to reach a corridor beneath the bridge where the second Snake Patroller awaits. If players do not want to fight the skeletal creatures, they can jump down from the left side of the bridge to land next to the startled reptilian foe. As mentioned before, while the Snake Patrollers aren't particularly tough, be wary of their poison attack which can slowly drain the Destined One's health.

Once the second foe has been defeated, proceed further into a large bamboo clearing. There are about 3-4 more Snake Patrollers here in addition to a few skeletal ones. While the latter do not deal much damage, they will prove detrimental when trying to fight the Snake Patrollers.

So we recommend either isolating one reptilian enemy or dealing with the skeletal foes first, though the last part is easier said than done. Once all enemies have been dealt with, simply return to the Snake Trail shrine by using the Incense Trail Talisman which players will acquire not long after they begin their journey in Black Myth Wukong. Then simply repeat the process a few times.

This journey starts and restarts from here (Image via GameScience)

With the amount of Will acquired via this farming spot, it should be easy for players to level up the Destined One to the 20s range, giving them an edge when trying to survive against the powerful boss threats that lie ahead. With this level boost, gamers should also invest in skills by acquiring Skill Points known as Sparks.

