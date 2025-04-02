How to Fast Travel in Inzoi

Zois can travel to explore areas and soak in the environment in Inzoi. However, with the game providing a vast open world, there are times when characters simply wish to go from one place to another without wasting any time. This is where Fast Travel comes in handy, as it allows you to skip the travel altogether, taking you straight to your destination.

Ad

This guide will help you learn how to use different Fast Travel methods included in the game.

How can you fast travel in Inzoi?

Fast travel in Inzoi is a useful tool that will help you to travel to various locations easily without wasting any time. To use this option in Inzoi, you have to first choose a location by opening the map. After this, select the "Go Here" option to fast travel to that location.

Ad

Trending

Your Zoi will be able to head directly to the destination with the help of travel points, like buses and subways. Do note that despite being recognized as rapid travel, your Zoi will have to walk to the travel point at their usual pace and may even take some time to reach their destination.

To counter this, you can accelerate time so that your Zoi arrives at the destination of your choice a bit more quickly. The playback speed control — located in the time panel at the lower corner of your screen — can come in handy for this. However, do note that this option not only increases your Zoi's speed but also the in-game time.

Ad

A different method to Fast Travel in Inozi

Owning a vehicle streamlines the fast travel process (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Another method for Fast Travel in the game is to buy a car and drive it around the town; it is the most dependable option. When you buy your own vehicle, you can just park it outside your house and drive it either automatically or manually.

Ad

For fast travel using a car, you have to follow the same procedure as mentioned above. But, upon selecting a location, choose the "Drive Here" option. Your Zoi will then hop into their vehicle and travel to the location. A loading screen will pop up in the middle before you find yourself at your destination.

Also read: How to get free money in Inzoi

When using your vehicle for fast travel, you should know that you can only travel to the places that are landmarked on the map. However, you always have the option of manually sprinting to a certain place or driving your automobile a few more miles. Just be sure to choose a landmark that is closest to your destination.

Ad

How to buy a vehicle in Inzoi

You can buy a car for your Zoi using in-game currency. Launch the Dream Car app on your smartphone — next to the character icon — and then select any of the cars on the list that fits your budget.

Fast traveling in a game like Inzoi is essential to save time. As the game is still in its Early Access phase, we can expect to see a few more Fast Travel points later down the line.

Ad

For more gaming news and updates from Inzoi, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.