How to fast travel in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Fast travel in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is necessary as it features a vast world to explore around Mount Qaf. As a non-linear Metroidvania adventure, there are distinct biomes to discover, each featuring unique enemies, challenges, and more. Given its lengthy nature, however, players might struggle to backtrack — especially across levels with tough parkour and hazards.

Thankfully, developer Ubisoft Montpellier has implemented a handy fast-travel system to make navigating Mount Qaf relatively easy.

How to use fast travel in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

Players will need to track down and activate these statues around Mount Qaf (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown/via Ubisoft))

Players will need to track down fast travel points called Homa Statues. These are signified by gray and purple hues on the screen, which will lead to time distortions. Clearing this anomaly with melee strikes will reconstruct the ruined structure into statues with two birds facing either side and a bunch of glyphs inscribed onto them.

Each biome will have such a travel station to fast travel in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. The very first Home Statue to be encountered will be right next to the safe hub area of the Haven on Mount Qaf. However, this will not be interactable yet. Players must find the actual first Homa Statue in the Lower City area to get it.

These help cut down on unnecessary travel time (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown/via Ubisoft)

To use the Homa Statue to fast travel, players only need to place protagonist Sargon in front of it and select the interact button. This is Left Stick up for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, while the W key does the same on the keyboard and mouse.

This interaction will be followed up by a view of the world map. It should be noted that players can only travel from one statue to another. Since there aren't too many statues scattered around, some backtracking is definitely in order. However, players certainly save the time they would otherwise spend traversing between areas.

That's everything about fast travel in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. The game launched in early access for Deluxe Edition owners across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. With the official launch set for January 18, 2024, check out our Prince of Persia The Lost Crown review to see if it's worth picking up.