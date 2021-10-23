How to fight in NHL 22

Any fan of games like NHL 22 knows that fighting is an expected part of it like any other mechanic. Fighting is the main aspect of a hockey game, but it's bound to happen in NHL 22, and it can be a blast to start throwing some punches on the ice.

While NHL 22 is the latest release in the annual franchise, mechanics like fighting are essentially the same. Many NHL 22 fans will feel right at home in the brawl aspects, but it doesn't hurt to get a refresher on moves.

Anyone who is new to fighting as well can quickly get the hang of it in NHL 22.

NHL 22: Start a fight by disrespecting the opponent

Before players can begin trading blows in NHL 22, the fight itself needs to start. There are a few different methods of starting a fight on the ice, and it's an obstacle that needs to be initiated before any brawls ensue.

Most fights are started by some form of disrespect or an excessive hit against the other team. However, the easiest way to start a fight is to simply press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation before a play.

When pressed at the right time, a fight can begin if the other team accepts. Unlike other methods, there are no real prerequisites.

If players want to get more flashy before starting a fight, they can do some real disrespect. One way is to shoot the puck at the goalie once the play ends. Of course that is sure to make the other team mad and will usually instigate a fight.

Another option is to hit a massive body check to an excessive degree, whether it's on the open ice or against the boards. Getting hit that hard will prompt a fight as long as the opposing player or team decides to accept using the same Y/Triangle buttons.

Tips for fighting in NHL 22

The main idea when fighting is to hold on to the opponent, or at least fake it, by holding LT/L2. Letting go of LT/L2 can quickly lead to getting knocked down and losing the fight.

From there, players can utilize different punches using up and down directions on RS/R3. To push and pull, the opposite stick, LS/L3, should be used. Coupled with that, it can also be employed to create some distance if needed.

The last mechanic to remember is blocking, which can be done by tapping RT/R2.

Using all of those ploys together after some disrespect on the ice is sure to lead to a satisfying victory in NHL 22.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul