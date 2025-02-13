How to find Comfrey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Comfrey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a non-poisonous herb used for potion-making. It is mainly used as a Health item, allowing you to take care of your bruises, and as a repellent for big animals. Furthermore, you will need it in side quests like the one with Miri Fajta in the early game.

The RPG provides you general guidance on where to look for Comfrey, which mostly grows near the banks of water and in the field ditches.

This guide lists multiple locations where you can find Comfrey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Locations of Comfrey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Apothecaries

The most common location for Comfrey in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the Apothecary in Troskowitz. You will find the herb near the stairs to the main shop. Look for a plant with green leaves and purple flowers.

You can also find Comfrey inside Roman’s house in Troskowitz as part of the Bad Blood quest.

Comfrey is available at several other Apothecaries. Apart from the one in Troskowitz, keep an eye out for those in Kuttenberg.

You can also buy Comfrey from the Herbalist Barnaby once he is available in the game.

Water banks near Zhelejov's inn

If you are near Zhelejov's inn, look for Comfrey on the banks of nearby ponds and lakes. Remember to look for a green plant with purple flowers.

You can also find Comfrey near the Point of Interest at the overturned cart, close to Zhelejov's Inn. Head towards the rear to see it.

The Comfreys here will grow back later in the game. Until then, if you need the herb, you have to buy it at Apothecaries.

Unlike the banks of ponds and lakes, you will not find Comfrey in abundance near field ditches. We recommend either purchasing it from Apothecaries or gathering it from the banks of ponds or lakes.

