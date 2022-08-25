How to find Cutting Edge materials in Saints Row

Nothing is more frustrating than putting all of one's efforts into obtaining all the possible collectibles in a video only to be rewarded inadequately and Saints Row is no exception. Luckily, the title aims to remedy this infuriating practice through the introduction of Cutting Edge and its subsequent Cutting Edge materials.

Given that this new material can directly be used to upgrade a player's weapons and vehicles, it is incredibly important in every aspect of gameplay. However, it is not as simple as collecting a Korok Seed in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or a Lucky Emblem in Kingdom Hearts 3.

Unlocking and collecting these new types of customizations is far from anything players have seen from the Saints Row franchise in the past. Here's a summary and overview of this new mechanic for new and returning players alike.

Unlocking and ssing Cutting Edge Materials in Saints Row

Official imagery for the Cutting Edge Fashion Foundry in Saints Row (Image via Deep Silver)

Before players can start acquiring Cutting Edge material, players need to upgrade their criminal empire to tier three. While a criminal empire is acquired through standard gameplay, upgrading it to different tiers requires the player to invest a large sum of money.

To reach tier three, players will need to invest money in multiple ventures. This has been a staple mechanic of the Saints Row franchise and has always been a great way to make passive income as well. Players will see "For Sale" signs outside of businesses and must interact with them to purchase these ventures.

Once the player reaches tier three, they will unlock the option to invest in the Cutting Edge business. Players will need to invest in this business to unlock the ability to retrieve and use Cutting Edge materials. Now that players have unlocked the material, they can go about finding them.

Once the player invests in Cutting Edge, business markers will appear on their map in seemingly random locations. It may take some looking around these areas to see what exactly is warranting these markers. These markers signify that there is a Cutting Edge material nearby waiting for the player to come across and collect it.

Looking at the smartphone map of the area, players can hover over these markers to locate what they are looking for. These blurbs of information will help steer players in the right direction towards the object. Once located, players will need to use photo mode to scan and retrieve their Cutting Edge material.

To summarize, players looking to unlock Cutting Edge materials for their weapons and vehicles in Saints Row can only do so after their criminal empire reaches tier three. After reaching this stage, the only thing left for players to do is invest in the Cutting Edge business to begin seeing scannable objects around the map.

Once the player finds the marked object, they can take a picture of it in photo mode to receive the material to use on their clothes, weapons, and vehicles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi