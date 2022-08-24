Saints Row (2022) combat guide: How to Sideswipe with your vehicle

Saints Row (2022) embodies the ultimate motif of chaos and carnage as players are given full reign to the amount of destruction that they can cause on the streets of Santo Ileso.

While the world is a dangerous place for rival gangs, it’s also quite dangerous for the players. A lot can go wrong in the open world, and players can often get killed if they are not cautious about some of the core mechanics in the game and avoid dangerous situations.

Gang fights can often get out of hand, and dealing with enemies while driving a vehicle can be almost as difficult as engaging in a gunfight where the enemies outnumber the player.

When defending themselves from dangerous situations while in a vehicle, Saint Row (2022), players need to learn how to Sideswipe accurately in the game. It might be one of the more difficult maneuvres to pull off, but crucial to some of the core gameplay mechanics that will allow fans to have an easier time in Santo Ileso.

The following guide will cover how players can effectively Sideswipe in Saints Row (2022).

Understanding Sideswiping in Saints Row (2022)

Sideswiping is one of the mechanics that the game teaches players early in the RPG. However, players often forget how the mechanics work and some of the situations in which they should be using them.

To be able to successfully pull off a Sideswipe in Saints Row (2022), players will be required to:

Start driving their car, and after reaching a high enough speed, press either X (PlayStation) or A (Xbox) while tilting the thumbstick towards the direction they wish to attack in, which will automatically execute the vehicular combat mechanic.

While it might look relatively easy to pull off, the difficulty of the maneuver lies in the timing of the attack and when players should be looking to press the button while maintaining the speed and the direction that they are moving toward.

Sideswiping is one of the best counter moves in Saints Row (2022), and players will be able to use it to get out of very hairy situations while they are driving a vehicle. Getting the timing down can require a bit of practice. However, making the most of the mechanics is not a difficult task at all.

When timed right, players can Sideswipe and damage opponents who are in their way. In some situations, they can even send the enemy flying just to see their cars explode in the rearview mirror.

While Saints Row (200) had a mixed reception from video game reviewers and players alike, even with all the criticism, the game has a lot of fun elements that allow players to make the most of the open world. Many community members are having a great time with everything the reboot offers.

