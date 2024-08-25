How to find and defeat the Four Heavenly Kings in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong has quickly captivated fans with its epic boss battles and graphical fidelity on the PlayStation 5 and PC. Since its release, the game has sold over 10 million copies, a huge feat for GameScience. With the title almost out for a week now, players have discovered the true ending where Wukong has a rematch with Erlang Shen, whom you might recall from the game's beginning.

While the fight against Erlang in the prologue was a piece of cake for many, his Sacred Divinity form poses a harder challenge. However, defeating him won't bring you to the credit scene because he will unleash The Four Heavenly Kings when his health reaches zero. Defeating the Four Heavenly Kings in Black Myth Wukong at once is tough, but it can be accomplished.

How to find the Four Heavenly Kings in Black Myth Wukong?

Reaching the true ending in Black Myth Wukong requires you to complete the Loong quest (Image via GameScience)

Reaching the Four Heavenly Kings in Black Myth Wukong will need you to unlock the true ending, required to understand the relationship between Erlang Shen and The Monkey King. To unlock the true ending, locate the Grand Pagoda, finish the Loong quest, and complete the main campaign once for the first ending. This first ending will end the game abruptly leaving you with more questions than answers.

Once you have completed the Loong quest, return to the Grand Pagoda where you will find Erlang Shen waiting for you in his sacred divinity form. After a short cutscene, a boss battle will begin, requiring you to defeat him. It is advised to have the best armor set and abilities equipped to win against him, as defeating him is not easy.

Once you have whittled his health to zero after a long boss battle, a cutscene will play where you both transform into birds and fly above the clouds. Erlang will then strike you with his sword in midair, crashing you down with him on the land where both deities transform into huge monsters. Before resuming the battle in his new form, Erlang will release the Four Heavenly Kings on you.

How to defeat the Four Heavenly Kings in Black Myth Wukong?

The Four Heavenly Kings in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

In your new form, you will encounter the Four Heavenly Kings and they will share the same health bar. The kings go by the names Duōwén Tiānwáng (North King), Chíguó Tiān (East King), Guǎngmù Tiānwáng (West King) and Zēngzhǎng Tiānwáng (South King). To reach Erlang Shen, defeat all the kings in succession, while all of them will attack you simultaneously.

The boss fight features a simplified moveset compared to what you use throughout the game. Even with this simplification of gameplay mechanics, you can still use light attacks to fill your focus meter and pull off a heavy attack on the Four Heavenly Kings. The strategy is to fight one king at a time and dodge the attacks from others without letting them surround you.

Dodging is your best friend here and it will help you avoid getting cornered by the kings. The Rock Solid spell will also provide leverage in the fight by helping you in defense and pulling off counterattacks during the boss battle. The spell doesn't use mana but is tied to a cooldown, restricting you from spamming and cheesing the fight.

Every time you lower the health bar to a certain degree, a cinematic will play where Wukong takes down one of the Four Heavenly Kings. This process will repeat until all four have been taken care of, leading to a final boss fight against Erlang Shen.

