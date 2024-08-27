How to find and defeat the Giant Shigandang in Black Myth Wukong

The Giant Shigandang is an optional boss in Chapter 6 (Mount Huaguo) of Black Myth Wukong. Much like the Fend-Tail General, the Giant Shigandang is more of a gimmick fight than an actual boss encounter. While you can reach the boss' arena right after defeating the Supreme Inspector and obtaining the Somersault Cloud ability, you can only fight the Giant Shigandang if you have all four Skandhas in your possession.

If you miss any one of them, the Giant Shigandang won't awaken and will instead stay buried underneath the arena. Thankfully, collecting all the Skandhas isn't all that tricky, as long as you are thorough with your exploration of the chapters. Furthermore, the Skandhas aren't hidden in any of the optional Secret Areas of Black Myth Wukong, making it easier to find them.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to find all the Skandhas and defeat the Giant Shignadang in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips to easily defeat the Giant Shigandang in Black Myth Wukong

The Giant Shigandang can be found in Mount Huaguo, opposite the area that leads to the Waterfall Curtain Cave. The nearest Keeper's Shrine to the boss arena is the Mantis-Catching Swamp. Once you have all four Skandhas in your possession, simply head to the area, and the Giant Shigandang will awaken. There's no cutscene for this boss fight, it immediately starts as soon as you fly inside the boss arena.

The Sun Wukong armor and Jingubang make quick work of the Giant Shigandang in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

The Giant Shigandang is pretty much a "gimmick" fight akin to the Feng-Tail General. Although you will have to attack the boss, the method would be different from most bosses in Black Myth Wukong. The biggest issue with the Giant Shigandang is his hitbox as well as AOE attacks.

Additionally, figuring out a way to deal damage to the boss isn't as straightforward as you might think. You have to wait around for a long time to get some damage in, and even then, the boss might just end up killing you in a single attack. Thankfully, defeating the Giant Shigandang is way easier once you know what you're supposed to do.

Here are some tips that should help you easily defeat the Giant Shigandang in Black Myth Wukong:

The first thing to note here is to not head into the battle right away. Instead, before heading into the battlefield, fly as close as possible to the ground and hop out of the Somersault Cloud once you reach the opening of the cave where the boss is situated.

As soon as the Giant Shigandang awakens, he will push you off of your Somersault Cloud, and you won't be able to call it until the battle is over. And if you're flying at a high altitude, a fall from there can prove fatal, even before you get a chance to battle it out against the boss.

Once you arrive at the battlefield, stay at a medium distance from the Shigandang and lock onto it.

The boss always starts with a twin AOE slam attack, which you can avoid by dodging. After the AOE slam attack, move a bit closer to the boss, but not too close, as he can kill you in a single hit if you're within arm's reach.

His next few moves will be a breath attack that you can avoid by rolling away from him, multiple arm swipes, which you can just stay away from his arm's reach to avoid, and then two delayed slam attacks, that you must jump over.

After the last slam attack, the Shigandang will come to a halt for a good few seconds. This is the time to get close to the boss and start attacking the blue-colored crystals on his arm. If you're fast enough, you can deal enough damage to the crystals to completely bypass the second phase.

If you end up triggering the second phase, quickly run away from the boss, preferably by using Cloud Step for bonus movement speed. The second phase is identical to the first, but the attacks are a bit faster.

for bonus movement speed. The second phase is identical to the first, but the attacks are a bit faster. Once you deplete his health to 10%, the Shigandang will start slamming the ground furiously, creating multiple shockwaves, which can be dodged with Perfect Dodges but is not recommended. Instead, it's best to just tank all the attacks using a Transformation Spell.

The Giant Shigandang in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Once the slam attacks stop, the Shigandang will fall to the ground, allowing you to scale it using the boss' left arm. Scaling the Giant Shigandag will result in a small cutscene that concludes the boss fight. Defeating the Giant Shigandang rewards you with the Skandha of Consciousness, which can be taken to Xu Dog to grant all your core stats a moderate boost.

