How to find Glyphs in No Man’s Sky

Glyphs are part of a puzzle in No Man’s Sky that helps you unlock portals and choose their destinations. They are one of the many things that can be uncovered while exploring the vast, vast universe of the game.

A total of 16 of these mysterious symbols are scattered around the universe, which can be found using a couple of different methods. Anyone trying to use the portal will need access to these glyphs and here is how to find them.

Methods for finding Glyphs in No Man’s Sky

Due to the procedurally generated and random world of No Man’s Sky, finding the exact location of a collectible like this can be a bit difficult. Instead, you will have to rely on the various methods that allow you to find them.

To start looking for a glyph, you will first have to find a Traveller. They are the fourth alien race introduced as part of the Atlas Rises update for No Man’s Sky and you can encounter them in various places. Travellers can be randomly encountered at space stations, camps and trading posts. They will give you the location of a Traveller Grave which holds a Glyph.

Another method for unlocking Glyphs involves following through a mission of the Artemis Path called The Purge. This is the final mission of the Artemis Path and involves venturing into the center of the universe.

Each time you use the Hyperdrive on your starship to warp to a different solar system during this mission, you will be given a Glyph. On the 16th warp, you will be given the final glyph and will have to activate a portal as part of the mission.

Finally, you can just stumble upon Traveller Graves and find a glyph while exploring normally, but they can be easy to miss. They can be used on a portal to select their destination. You will need to dial in a specific combination of Glyphs to switch the portal’s destination.

Portals are large monolithic structures that can be found on all celestial bodies of star systems like planets and moons. They can also be found on dead planets and uncharted regions. Portals can be used to travel between planets in the same system or between solar systems of the same galaxy.

No Man’s Sky is a deep space exploration game that lets players build their own ships and explore many procedurally generated planets. The latest Interceptor update has brought in a lot of new content for you to explore, like corrupted worlds, new enemies, and new quests.

On top of that, players can find a new type of ship to repair and take to the skies. The game has also received many UI optimizations and bug fixes in this update.

