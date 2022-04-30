How to find the Gran Telescopio in Forza Horizon 5

There are many places players can explore in Forza Horizon 5 while they are out racing and completing missions. Some of the places can be a little hidden and out of the way, which can make it difficult to find them.

Gran Telescopio, which is Spanish for "large telescope," is exactly what it sounds like. It's a big telescope that players can locate out in the in-game world. Here is where to find it.

This is how you find the Gran Telescopio in Forza Horizon 5

Players who are looking for the Gran Telescopio probably want the Dust in the Lens achievement. To get the achievement, they need to take a photo of the telescope during a dust storm.

The good news is that players can very easily locate it, but the bad news is that it's not so easy to control the weather.

Where players can find the Gran Telescopio on the map

To find the Gran Telescopio on the map, players will need to head over to the northwestern corner of the map. This large telescope is located at the top of a large mountain and can be found near the west coast. It is located north of La Gran Caldera, the volcano in the area.

Unlocking the Dust in the Lens achievement in Forza Horizon 5

To claim the achievement, players will need to make sure that they meet the criteria of having the dust storm as well as the Gran Telescopio in the photo. There are two ways players can do this. Of course, they can just play through the game and hope to make it happen naturally, or they can use a special share code.

Enter the code and get the achievement

In Forza Horizon 5, players are able to enter special share codes that can allow them to access special player-created events. The events can be enjoyed without a specific purpose in mind or used to help finish challenges.

To access special events, players must follow a few different steps and enter a code. Here's how to enter the relevant code and get the Dust in the Lens achievement.

Go to the menu.

Scroll over to Creative Hub.

Select EventLab.

Next, select Event Blueprints.

Hit search.

Enter the following code (provided by Target QG): 514 524 330

Once players enter this code, it should take them very close to the Gran Telescopio. They will simply need to go left, up to the telescope, and then take a photo with it to unlock the Dust in the Lens achievement in Forza Horizon 5.

